Mark Gallagher, cinema manager said on the Arc’s Facebook page: “We decided to recreate The Beatles’ famous rooftop gig to celebrate the fact we’ve got the film here.

"I asked a couple of friends of mine to come and play on the roof.

"We headed up there to have a bit of fun and they played Get Back.”

Paying tribute to the Fab Four, a band played on the roof of Hucknall's Arc Cinema to celebrate the opening of the new Beatles film at venue this week

