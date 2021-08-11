Ryan's back in new action comedy - plus this week's Hucknall Arc Cinema times

Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, is released this week

Reynolds plays a bank teller who realises he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

The film also stars Taika Waititi and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve).

Next Wednesday (August 18), the Arc has previews of GI: Joe spin-off Snake Eyes which stars British actor Henry Golding (The Gentleman) as a lone fighter with a mysterious past, known only as ‘Snake Eyes’, who is recruited into a secretive clan.

The Arc will also be showing waltz king André Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert: Together Again on August 28 and 29.

Show times (from Friday, August 13, to Thursday, August 19):

FREE GUY (12A): Fri 15.55, 18:45, 21:05; Sat 13:45, 15:55, 18:50, 21:10; Sun 13:45, 15:55,18:50, 21:10; Mon 13:20, 15:55, 18:50, 21:10; Tues 13:20, 15:55, 18:50, 21:10; Wed 13:00, 16:35, 18:55, 21:15; Thur 13:00, 16:40, 19:00, 21:20.

JUNGLE CRUISE (12A): Fri 11:10, 13:20, 15:30, 17:20; Sat 11:10, 13:20, 15:30, 17:20, 21:00; Sun 11:10, 13:20, 15:30, 17:20, 21:00; Mon 11:30, 15:30, 17:20, 21:00; Tues 11:30, 15:30, 17:20, 21:00; Wed 14:00, 15:20, 18:00; Thurs 11:30, 14:05, 15:20, 18:00.

PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U): Fri 11:20, 13:00, 14:00; Sat 11:20, 13:00; Sun 11:10*, 11:20, 13:00; Mon 11:20, 13:00, 14:10; Tues 11:20, 13:00, 14:10; Wed 11:15, 12:00, 13:15; Thurs 11:15, 13:15.

PETER RABBIT 2 (U): Fri 11:10; Sat 11:10; Sun 11:10; Mon 11:10; Tues

11:10; Wed 11:15; Thurs 11:15.

STILLWATER (15): Fri 18:15, 20:45; Sat 18:15, 20:45; Sun; 18:15, 20:45; Mon 18:15, 20:45; Tues 18:15, 20:45; Wed 20:50; Thurs 20:50.

SNAKE EYES (12A): Wed 18:00, 20:30; Thurs 18:00, 20:30.

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (U): Fri 13:05, 14:55; Sat 13:05, 14:55; Sun

13:05, 14:55; Mon 13:05, 14:55; Tues 13:05, 14:55; Wed 13:10, 15:35; Thurs 13:10, 15:35.

SPIRIT UNTAMED (U): Every day 11:00.

THE SUICIDE SQUAD (15): Fri 16:00, 18:05, 20:00; Sat 16:05, 18:05, 20:00; Sun