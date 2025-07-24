Sax sensation Jess Gillam to light up Royal Concert Hall

Jess Gillam is the youngest ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms (photo: Decca Classics)

Celebrated British saxophonist and presenter Jess Gillam brings her star quality to Nottingham early next year in the company of the convention-defying Fantasia Orchestra.

With her electrifying performances and vibrant stage presence, Jess has lit up the world’s biggest stages since becoming the youngest ever soloist to perform at the Last Night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Equally at home behind the microphone, Jess’s award-winning weekly BBC Radio 3 show This Classical Life is now in its seventh series.

A passionate advocate for her instrument, Jess is the only saxophonist to have signed to Decca Classics. Both her albums have reached number 1 in the UK Classical Music Charts and her debut album, Rise, was listed in The Times’ Top 100 albums of 2019. She’s been the recipient of a Classic Brit Award, named as a Times Breakthrough Award nominee and was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2021.

Fantasia Orchestra was founded by conductor Tom Fetherstonhaugh and is home to some of the best young British classical music talent today. Its debut at the 2024 BBC Proms – broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and BBC 4 – was one of the standout performances of the festival, winning a host of new admirers with its eclectic mix of music, from Brahms and Bartók to Laura Mvula and Chic. The orchestra’s youthful energy has since been thrilling crowds at numerous festivals across the UK.

Rooted in classical music but taking inspiration from different musical worlds, this concert mixes JS Bach with Kate Bush and Steve Reich with Joni Mitchell in a display of Jess’s virtuosity and Fantasia’s joyful spirit.

The concert takes place at the Royal Concert Hall on Monday February 16, starting at 7pm. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.