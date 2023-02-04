Scottish album of the year winner and Mercury Prize-shortlisted jazz artist Fergus McCreadie is heading this way

The 2022 Scottish album of the year award-winner and 2022 Mercury Prize-shortlisted pianist and composer – whose work was described as “one of my favourite jazz piano trio albums of the last few years” by Jamie Cullum – has announced the tour, which includes a show at Nottingham’s Peggy’s Skylight on February 15.

The full list of Fergus McCreadie Trio UK live shows is:

February 11 – Warwick Arts Centre;February 14 – Southampton Turner Sims;February 15 – Nottingham Peggy’s Skylight;February 22 – London Bush Hall;February 23 – Farsley Old Woollen;February 24 – Bristol - The Mount Without;February 25 – Hull Ropery Hall (The Ropewalk);February 26 – Manchester Band on the Wall;March 1 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (Music Room);March 2 – Glasgow St. Luke’s;March 3 – Gateshead Sage;March 10 – Edinburgh Fruitmarket Gallery.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now via fergusmccreadie.co.uk/tour

Fergus McCreadie’s music is an innovative blend of jazz and Scottish traditional music, with compositions designed to take the listener on an auditory journey of Scotland.

Depicting scenes from the Western Isles to the East Neuk of Fife, the music evokes the landscapes from which it takes its inspiration.

Fergus McCreadie.

Fergus is a complete and well-rounded musician, a passionate communicator and consummate performer, a composer of elegant, nuanced and captivating music as well as a pianist and improviser of exceptional ability and originality.

As well as scooping the 2022 Scottish album of the year award, his latest album, Forest Floor, was additionally shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Mercury Prize, as well Jazz FM album of the year – McCreadie was also recently named Jazz FM’s 2022 best instrumentalist of the year.

With his trio, featuring long term cohorts David Bowden and Stephen Henderson, McCreadie encompasses a rare freshness of sound in this well-trodden format, reminiscent of the originality and personality with which the likes of The Bad Plus and EST emerged almost two decades ago.

In a vastly changed era since then, Fergus and his trio, with their profoundly mesmerising and compelling music, look set to evoke similar trajectories in developing a global audience. They certainly have the necessary instrumental command, communication and originality.