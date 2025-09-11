Seasonal cheer and primary school memories meet in Nottingham show

Fans of Christmas spirit and school assembly nostalgia are in for a treat in Nottingham this November.

The nation’s favourite primary school teacher-turned-Glastonbury-sensation, James B Partridge, is bringing his Big Christmas Assembly to the Theatre Royal on November 2. From Jingle Bells to This Little Light of Mine, it promises the perfect blend of seasonal cheer, primary school memories and a great night out with friends and family. James said: “I’ve always loved how the songs we sang as children at Christmas time brought so much joy and excitement. The Big Christmas Assembly is a celebration of those songs and the fun we had, whether it was singing in assemblies or practising for the Christmas nativity. I can’t wait to see the audience relive those moments!” What began as a few playful social media videos of James performing much-loved school songs for his students quickly turned into a nationwide sensation. The videos resonated deeply, tapping into nostalgic hearts across the UK and sparking the creation of Primary School Assembly Bangers. Since early 2023, James has brought this live school-assembly experience to stages nationwide and was one of the break out stars at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, when they had to close the field for his performance. James’s journey has taken him from school classrooms to some of the UK’s biggest stages. Highlights include performing with Gareth Malone’s Voices at the Royal Variety Show and providing vocals for major artists like Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Electric Light Orchestra. His media presence has only grown, with appearances on BBC Breakfast, The One Show, CBBC Newsround, BBC Scotland, ITV’s This Morning, BBC Radio 2 with Jeremy Vine and Scott Mills, and Virgin Radio with Tom Allen. Visit jamesbpartridge.com to book.