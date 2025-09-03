Self Esteem brings singular yet celebratory pop brilliance to Sheffield

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, AKA Self Esteem

She’s one of the UK’s most vital and visionary pop voices – and now Self Esteem is heading back to South Yorkshire to play an arena show in Sheffield.

Self Esteem, the creative moniker of Rotherham-born Rebecca Lucy Taylor, has had a big 2025 following the release of her latest record A Complicated Woman. A bold and ambitious follow-up to her Mercury and Brit-nominated breakthrough Prioritise Pleasure (2021), the record has been praised for its expansive soundscapes and its unflinching explorations of womanhood. Built around a jubilant choir of collaborators and friends, from Nadine Shah and Moonchild Sanelly to drag star Meatball and actress Julie Hesmondhalgh, A Complicated Woman aims to carry the intimacy of Self Esteem’s songwriting into a more communal, celebratory space.

Since its release, A Complicated Woman has been embraced by fans and critics alike, with Taylor continuing to expand her reach far beyond music. In 2024 she showcased her acting skills in Sky’s Smothered before making a star turn as Sally Bowles in the West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, sharing the stage with Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters. Already a fixture on magazine covers and national TV, Self Esteem’s cultural impact now spans music, theatre and screen. Her shows are known for their communal, celebratory and cathartic atmosphere.

Self Esteem plays Sheffield Utilita Arena on October 18. Visit www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk to book.