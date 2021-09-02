Shang Chi is here for Marvel fans – plus film times at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall
The big new movie at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is the latest in the Marvel series – Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (12A).
Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Fala Chen, the movie, based on the Marvel Comics stories, will focus on Shang-Chi: The Master of Kung-Fu, who is drawn into his father’s clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he had left behind.
Show times (from Friday, September 3, to Thursday, September 9):
SHANG CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS (12A): Fri 13:55,15:00, 16:35, 19:25, 20:15; Sat 11:15, 13:55, 15:30, 16:35, 19:25, 20:30; Sun 11:15, 13:55, 15:30, 16:35, 19:25, 20:30; Mon 15:45, 18:10, 19:45, 20:40; Tue 15:45, 18:10, 19:45, 20:40; Wed 15:45, 18:10, 19:45, 20:40; Thu 15:45, 18:10, 19:45, 20:40.
CANDYMAN (15): Fri 16:25, 18:00, 20:10; Sat 15:40, 17:45, 20:35; Sun 15:40, 17:45, 20:35; Mon 16:10, 17:45, 21:05; Tue 16:10, 17:45, 20:55; Wed 16:10, 17:45, 20:55; Thu 16:10, 17:45, 20:50.
FREE GUY (12A): Fri 14:00, 17:50, 20:40; Sat 18:10, 19:50; Sun 18:10, 19:50; Mon 16:00, 18:20, 20:55; Tue 16:00, 18:20, 20:55; Wed 16:00, 18:20, 20:55; Thu 16:00, 18:20, 20:55.
PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE (U): Fri 14:00, 15:55; Sat 13:35, 16:15; Sun 13:35, 16:15; Mon 15:50; Tue 15:50; Wed 15:50; Thu 15:50.
JUNGLE CRUISE (12A): Sat 11:05; 13:40; Sun 11:05, 13:40; Mon 18:30.
SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY (U): Sat 11:00, 13:05; Sun 11:00, 13:05.
SPIRIT UNTAMED (U): Sat 11:10; Sun 11:10 (Kids Club £3.50).
THE PEBBLE AND THE BOY (15): Fri 18:25; Sat 18:20; Sun 18:20; Tue 18:30; Wed 18:35; Thu 18:35.