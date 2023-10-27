The first names have been announced for live concert dates set for Sherwood Pines in 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sherwood Pines had been one of the regular venues for Forestry England’s nationwide series of summer concerts, called Forest Live, over recent years.

Previously, Forest Live has brought Sherwood Pines to life with stunning performances from iconic artists and household names such as Tom Jones, UB40, Jessie J, Paul Weller, Olly Murs, Elbow and Gary Barlow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, after the planned 2020 shows were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was also announced Sherwood Pines would take 2021 off the set list too.

Music legend Sting at Lytham Festival.

Most Popular

But organisers have since shared the “exciting” news of a big return for live music at UK forestry venues – including Sherwood Pines.

Sting and Nile Rodgers & Chic have been announced for Forest Live 2024.

A pre-sale for subscribers to Forest Live will take place on Thursday, November 2 at 9am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is suggested that music fans create or log into their account by 5pm Wednesday, October 1, in case a password reset is needed.

After the pre-sale, tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, November 3.

Phone booking is not available for pre-sale.

You can sign up for Forest Live updates at www.forestryengland.uk/sign-up-forest-live

The Police frontman and Sting – Gordon Sumner – has a multitude of top hits both from the band and as a successful solo performer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The artist will bring his My Songs 2024 to Sherwood Pines on Sunday, June 23.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will be performing at Sherwood Pines on Friday, June 21.