Silver screen offer for older Hucknall film fans - plus movie times for the week at the Arc Cinema

Starting next week, the High Street venue is doing ‘silver screen’ screenings every Thursday at 3pm, when over-65’s can enjoy the latest films for only £5 a ticket with tea, coffee and biscuits included.

The venue held another highly successful fan night event last week for the release o the new movie Elvis, with a tribute act to the king himself performing for the sold-out crowd.

Chris Hemsworth returns as the mighty Thor in the big new movie out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

The big new movie for this week is the return of Chris Hemsworth as Marvel’s mighty warrior hero Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (12A).

A galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) is seeking the extinction of the gods.

Thor, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) must uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Film times for the week (Friday, July 1 to Thursday, July7):

ELVIS (12A): Fri 15:30 17:30 20:40; Sat 13:35 16:50 20:10; Sun 13:40 16:55 19:20; Mon-Wed 14:45 17:30 19:45; Thu 12:30 17:30 19:50.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri 17:45; Sat 15:30 20:35; Sun 16:10 20:35; Mon-Wed 17:30 20:30l Thu 12:25.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Sat 11:00 13:20 16:10; Sun 11:00 13:20 15:25; Mon-Wed 17:55; Thu 15:45.

SING-A-LONG SOUND OF MUSIC (U): Fri 20:00.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 15:30 17:55 18:45; Sat 11:15 12:00 13:25; 14:10; 15:40 18:35; Sun 11:15 12:00 13:25 14:10; 15:40 17:45; Mon-Wed 15:30 17:40; Thu 15:30 17:45;

THE BLACK PHONE (15): Fri 15:20 20:50; Sat 18:30 20:50; Sun 20:15; Mon-Wed 15:05 20:45; Thu 20:40.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Thu 11:45 14:20 16:55 18:05; 19:30 20:45.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 15:05 20:45; Sat 17:45 20:35; Sun 17:45 19:45; Mon-Wed 14:45 20:15; Thu 12:10 15:00.

KIDS CLUB: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.