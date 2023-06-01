Spidey is back in Hucknall as the new Spider-Verse film comes to the Arc Cinema

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Another big move franchise returning to the High Street venue in the coming week is Transformers with the latest addition to the series Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG), which has special preview screenings next Thursday, June 8.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the big new film out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week

And as half-term comes to an end, there is still a last chance for youngsters to enjoy some big screen fun with Mummies (U), My Fairy Troublemaker (U), The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG) and the live action version of The Little Mermaid (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 2 to Thursday, June 8 – film times are subject to change):

FAST X (12A): Fri-Sun 20:40; Mon-Wed 14:45 17:30 20:20; Thu 20:05.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (12A): Fri-Sun 17:50; Mon-Wed 17:00 20:10; Thu 17:05.

MUMMIES (U): Fri-Mon 10:00.

MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Fri 10:00 11:50’ Sat 13:20; Sun 13:20 15:55; Mon-Wed 15:05; Thu 15:10.

THE LITTLE MERMAID (PG): Fri 11:00 13:50 14:55 16:40 19:35; Sat 10:30 13:00 14:55 17:15 20:00; Sun 10:30 13:00 14:00 17:15 20:00; Mon-Wed 14:35 17:40 20:00; Thu 17:00 19:45

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 10:00 12:00 13:45 15:25 16:45 18:05 19:45; Sat 10:00 11:00 12:00 14:00 15:50 17:00 18:45 20:00; Sun 10:00 11:00 12:00 14:50 17:00 18:00 20:00; Mon 14:40 17:20 20:25; Tue & Wed 14:40 17:20 20:25; Thu 14:45 17:40 20:30.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE (PG): Fri 13:00; Sat & Sun 15:10.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS (PG): Thu 15:00 17:45 20:30.

KIDS CLUB: MUMMIES (U): Fri-Sun 10:00

SILVER SCREEN: AIR (15): Thu 15:00.