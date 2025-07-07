Stereophonics to bring rousing sound to Motorpoint Arena

Welsh rockers Stereophonics are heading to Nottingham as part of a major arena tour.

Following a successful summer run of outdoor and stadium gigs that saw Stereophonics play to over 500,000 fans across the UK and Europe, the band have announced a show at the Motorpoint Arena on Thursday December 4. The announcement comes after the band roused crowds at their sold-out show in Finsbury Park last Friday. Earlier this month, the band played a showstopping headline set at the Isle of Wight festival, with Rolling Stone UK dubbing the band's set as “the highlight of the night” that “upheld every expectation” for 55,000 festivalgoers. The band recently released their 13th studio album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait, which debuted at Number 1, marking their ninth number 1 Album. With three decades of groundbreaking achievements under their belts, and a legacy of nine Number 1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa. Blending soaring melodies with reflective lyrics, the band’s hits include Local Boy in the Photograph, The Bartender and the Thief, Just Looking, Pick a Part That’s New, Mr. Writer, Have a Nice Day and Dakota.