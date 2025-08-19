Surging American rock act to play Motorpoint Arena

Globally acclaimed rockers Bad Omens have announced a show in Nottingham.

The American band have had wildly successful three years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album The Death of Peace of Mind, which has garnered more than 1.8 billion streams, contributing to the band’s total of more than 2.7 billion streams. The hard-working band’s rise was driven in part by the album’s hit single Just Pretend becoming a viral hit on TikTok and yielding a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, Bad Omens have gained renown from their electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. Known for the ability to blend genres including dark pop and industrial metal, the band spent 2024 extensively touring, including UK dates with Bring Me the Horizon.