Tasty shows in store when TV chef James Martin visits Nottingham and Sheffield venues in 2025

James Martin has announced forthcoming shows at venues in Nottingham and Sheffield.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 20, 2025/Sheffield City Hall, March 6, 2025.

Following four sell-out tours, James Martin Live will see the popular TV chef and best-selling author visit 20 venues across England, Scotland and Wales, combining the perfect ingredients of mouth-watering dishes with his warm Yorkshire wit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Martin explained: “Be prepared for a laugh-out-loud, high-energy night out filled with tantalising flavours that will leave your taste buds craving.

Most Popular

“The live tours are brilliant so I can’t wait to get back out and do it all over again.

”If you’ve seen the live show previously, then you know that our main aim is to have fun and if you haven’t been before, why not?!

“I’m going to be cooking live on stage and hopefully you’ll pick up some tips to take to your own kitchen but above all else, let’s get together and have a laugh.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Martin has been entertaining and educating the nation for three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Previous live tours have seen him build the ‘biggest and best bacon and cheese butty’, perform ‘surgery’ on a Barbie doll to create a Baked Alaska, and even pick up his guitar to perform live.

Details: For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk