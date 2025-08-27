Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Danny Reubens and Cordelia Braithwaite in Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell (photo: Johan Persson)

From the life of an infamous moral crusader to catching serial killers, there's plenty to enjoy

1 Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, September 2 to 6

In 1930s London, ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. The Midnight Bell is a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart – bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption. The dance piece is Inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton, who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era. Hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”, master storyteller Matthew Bourne has created some of the most successful dance productions of the last thirty years including Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Romeo and Juliet and Edward Scissorhands. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

2 Film screening: West Side Story (1961), Mansfield Palace Theatre lounge, Thursday September 4

Passions run high in Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell (photo: Johan Persson)

Experience the magic of this legendary film in the historic setting of the Mansfield Palace Theatre Lounge, a venue that began its life as the town's first purpose-built cinema, the Palace Electric Theatre, opening its doors in 1910. A modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story transports the classic tale of forbidden love and rivalry to the streets of 1950s New York. Two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, find themselves caught between two warring gangs—the Jets and the Sharks. With unforgettable music, breathtaking choreography, and powerful performances, this film redefined the movie musical genre and continues to captivate audiences. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

3 The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Friday September 5 to Saturday September 27

In the 1970s, one twinkly old lady wielded extraordinary influence, fighting against what she believed was the UK’s moral decline. Armed with only a typewriter in her garden, this seemingly harmless grandmother took on the BBC and the ‘godless media’ in a culture war that divided the nation. Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse’s most explosive battle—her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the power behind her sweet smile. Maxine Peake , known for her widely acclaimed stage and TV appearances (Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dinnerladies, Shameless, Silk, The Village, Inside No. 9, See No Evil, Black Mirror), brings this fascinating character to life. Samuel Barnett will take on more than 15 roles as the second cast member, including her mother, a documentary filmmaker, a Roman centurion, Margaret Thatcher and Jesus. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

4 The Foolhardy Folk Festival, Nottingham Arboretum, Sunday August 24

Maxine Peake stars in The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse

Curated by the acclaimed British singer Beans on Toast, the line-up includes Grace Petrie, The Young’uns, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Ruth Lyon, Nick Parker, Ben Brown, Ann Liu Cannon, Leo Baby and Emily Alice. Celebrating its fifth year, the family-friendly event will also feature a beer festival, street food vendors and children’s activities. Leicester’s Grace Petrie has a amassing a genre-defying army of fans crossing the boundaries of folk, punk, protest, LGBT activism and alternative comedy. The Young'uns have won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards three times with their heart-on-the-sleeve storytelling while Funke and the Two Tone Baby is a one-man army bringing ‘90s dance, electro-rock and alt-blues. Ruth Lyon weaves deeply evocative narratives with an artistry that balances delicacy and strength while Nick Parker’s songs are often tongue-in-cheek with the audience encouraged to be a part of the show. Social musician and composer Ben Brown believes anyone can make music and is passionate about making that happen. An independent artist on the rise, Ann Liu Cannon’s debut EP Chalk marries ‘70s folk revival with digital sounds. Genre-spanning multi-instrumentalist Leo Baby brings his fusion of alt-folk and indie-soul while upcoming Notts singer-songwriter Emily Alice will perform some of her acoustic-pop music.

Visit www.alttickets.com to book.

5 Luther Live, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Saturday August 30

Experience all the hits from his career, culminating over 40 million album sales and eight Grammy awards, fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his ten-piece band. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book or for more information.

There's family-friendly fun at the Foolhardy Folk Festival (photo: Emma Gibbon)

6 Last Night of The Proms, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday August 30

Produced entirely in-house at the Majestic Theatre, the fundraising event brings together the Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra & Chorus live on stage, alongside a line-up of special guest singers. This year’s programme promises something for everyone – with stirring selections from famous film scores, Broadway and West End classics, and more surprises along the way. Then the concert will reach the rousing Proms finale – a joyous celebration of all things British, featuring timeless favourites like Land of Hope and Glory, Rule, Britannia! and Jerusalem. Audience participation is very much encouraged, too.

Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

7 Long Way Chat, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, Saturday August 30

Long Way Chat celebrates Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman’s motorcycle journeys

To celebrate 20 years on the road and the release of their new series Long Way Home on Apple TV+, the pair will present an immersive show bringing fans face-to-face with the stories behind the cameras, offering a dynamic blend of storytelling, film footage, and behind-the-scenes insights from the road.

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, along with their long-time collaborators David Alexanian and Russ Malkin, take the stage to relive the highs and lows of their global expeditions—battling harsh climates, embracing local cultures, and forging unforgettable bonds. The event includes some unseen footage and personal anecdotes that highlight the duo's friendship and resilience.

The event aims to captures the spirit of adventure and the emotional depth of their journeys. Audience members will also have the opportunity to engage with the stars of the series

It comes to the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday August 30. Visit https://tickets.motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.

8 Film screening: McQueen, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday August 29

McQueen is an intimate and captivating documentary exploring the life, artistry, and legacy of fashion visionary Alexander McQueen. Through striking visuals, interviews and personal archives, the film reveals the rebellious spirit and raw creativity that defined McQueen’s career, from his humble beginnings to his meteoric rise in the fashion world. A moving portrait of one of the most influential designers of our time, McQueen is a story of passion, innovation, and the price of genius. Visit www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre to book.

9 One Night of Adele, Nottingham Arts Theatre, Wednesday August 27

Naomi Johnson and her live band perform this tribute show, featuring anthems including Easy On Me, Hello, Someone Like You, Send My Love and Rolling In The Deep. It promises precise attention to detail, down to the hair, the nails, the dresses, the witty charm and most importantly the voice. Visit nottingham-theatre.co.uk or call 0115 947 6096 to book.

10 The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday September 6

Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton tells how he caught some of the UK’s most evil murderers, including serial killer Levi Bellfield and ‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant. In this all-new show, Colin, whom the ITV drama series Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes, is based on, will talk through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night, which promises to be memorable for true-crime fans and theatregoers alike. The show comes to town following sell-out tours nationwide of its predecessor. It is recommended for ages 16 and above. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.