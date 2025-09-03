Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Passions run high in The Midnight Bell (photo: Johan Persson)

From an emotional musical to chart hits galore, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 Blood Brothers, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Tuesday September 9 to Saturday September 13

Written by Willy Russell, the much-loved musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to reach that milestone. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

2 The Take That Experience, Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 6

As Take That celebrate over 30 years as the UK's number one boy band, The Take That Experience are marking more a decade together. Along with replica costumes and classic dance routines, the show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades - from classic ‘90s hits through to their most recent triumphs. Songs include Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days, Rule The World and many more. The show also features the a special Robbie Williams tribute with songs including Angels, Rock DJ and Candy. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

3 The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Friday September 5 to Saturday September 27

In the 1970s, one twinkly old lady wielded extraordinary influence, fighting against what she believed was the UK’s moral decline. Armed with only a typewriter in her garden, this seemingly harmless grandmother took on the BBC and the ‘godless media’ in a culture war that divided the nation. Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse’s most explosive battle—her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the power behind her sweet smile. Maxine Peake , known for her widely acclaimed stage and TV appearances (Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dinnerladies, Shameless, Silk, The Village, Inside No. 9, See No Evil, Black Mirror), brings this fascinating character to life. Samuel Barnett will take on more than 15 roles as the second cast member, including her mother, a documentary filmmaker, a Roman centurion, Margaret Thatcher and Jesus. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

4 The Makings of a Murderer 2 – The Real Manhunter, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday September 6

Senior Investigating Officer Colin Sutton tells how he caught some of the UK’s most evil murderers, including serial killer Levi Bellfield and ‘Night Stalker’ Delroy Grant. In this all-new show, Colin, whom the ITV drama series Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes, is based on, will talk through his remarkable career and what it is like to chase and catch a serial killer in a unique and one-off night, which promises to be memorable for true-crime fans and theatregoers alike. The show comes to town following sell-out tours nationwide of its predecessor. It is recommended for ages 16 and above. Visit majesticretford.org or call 01777 706866 to book.

5 Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until September 6

In 1930s London, ordinary people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. The Midnight Bell is a tavern where one particular lonely-hearts club gather to play out their lovelorn affairs of the heart – bitter comedies of longing, frustration, betrayal and redemption. The dance piece is Inspired by the great English novelist Patrick Hamilton, who created some of the most authentic fiction of his era. Hailed by The Observer as “the undisputed king of dance theatre”, master storyteller Matthew Bourne has created some of the most successful dance productions of the last thirty years including Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Red Shoes, Romeo and Juliet and Edward Scissorhands. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

6 Tom Grennan, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, September 10

With two number one albums under his belt alongside multiple Brit and Ivor Novello nominations, countless airplay smashes, sold-out arena tours and an MTV Award for Best UK Act, Tom Grennan is already one of the country’s biggest artists. Grennan has accumulated more than 1.5 million album sales and 2.5 billion streams across his gold-selling debut Lighting Matches (2018), his first UK Number One album Evering Road (2021) and What Ifs & Maybes (2023), another Number One and Tom’s third gold-selling album in a row. His new album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn't Want To Be, was released last month. Visit tickets.motorpointarenanottingham.com to book.

7 Yourythmics, Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 5

The acclaimed tribute act are fronted by the multi award-winning Stacy Green, a finalist in the National Tribute Music Awards best lookalike category. With her band and her very own ‘Dave Stewart’, she will take theatregoers through the likes of Love is a Stranger, Here Comes the Rain Again, Sisters are Doing It for Themselves and Sweet Dreams. Expect authentic vintage costumes in a show ranging from Annie Lennox’s early career as one half of Eurythmics alongside Dave Stewart and into her solo career, complete with moving visual backdrop. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

8 Film screening: West Side Story (1961), Mansfield Palace Theatre lounge, Thursday September 4

Experience the magic of this legendary film in the historic setting of the Mansfield Palace Theatre Lounge, a venue that began its life as the town's first purpose-built cinema, the Palace Electric Theatre, opening its doors in 1910. A modern retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story transports the classic tale of forbidden love and rivalry to the streets of 1950s New York. Two star-crossed lovers, Tony and Maria, find themselves caught between two warring gangs—the Jets and the Sharks. With unforgettable music, breathtaking choreography, and powerful performances, this film redefined the movie musical genre and continues to captivate audiences. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

9 Sweet & Sour - The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter & Olivia Rodrigo, Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 10

Feel the intensity of Olivia’s raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina’s unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. Visit mansfield.gov.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

10 Classic Albums Live present The Beatles White Album, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, September 7

It’s frequently cited as one of the greatest albums ever made – and now the Beatles’ ‘White Album’ is going to be celebrated on stage in Nottingham. The double album, officially called The Beatles but more commonly known by its nickname which refers to its blank cover, was released in 1968. In contrast to its more psychedelic predecessors Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and Magical Mystery Tour, it generally has a more direct and stripped-back approach, with many of its songs having been written while the band were on a meditation retreat in India. It spans an astonishing range of styles and moods over its four sides, ranging from heavy rock to intimate balladry, via tributes, pastiches, satire and avant-garde experimentalism. Among its tracks are Back in the USSR, Dear Prudence, While My Guitar Gently Weeps, Helter Skelter, Blackbird, Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da and Long Long Long. It will be performed by Classic Albums Live, who promise a “note for note, cut for cut” reproduction. Boasting an ensemble of performers who have graced music’s biggest stages and collaborated with industry icons both in studio and on stage, the focus is all on the music, with no distracting costumes or impersonations. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.