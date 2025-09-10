Ten of the Best - your guide to what to catch on stage around Notts in the days ahead

Experience The Sound of Springsteen

From Strictly stars to a rock’n’roll pioneer, there’s plenty to enjoy

1 The Sound of Springsteen, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Friday September 12

The pure rock'n'roll euphoria of Bruce Springsteen can be experienced in a show that takes fans on a journey through his remarkable catalogue, from Greetings from Asbury Park to 2020's Ghosts via the legendary hits Born in the USA and Born to Run. Prepare for the thundering guitars, epic saxophone and powerful lyrics. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

2 The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse, Nottingham Playhouse, until Saturday September 27

Lola Young won the Ivor Novello Award for rising star in 2025

In the 1970s, one twinkly old lady wielded extraordinary influence, fighting against what she believed was the UK’s moral decline. Armed with only a typewriter in her garden, this seemingly harmless grandmother took on the BBC and the ‘godless media’ in a culture war that divided the nation. Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse’s most explosive battle—her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the power behind her sweet smile. Maxine Peake , known for her widely acclaimed stage and TV appearances (Hamlet, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dinnerladies, Shameless, Silk, The Village, Inside No. 9, See No Evil, Black Mirror), brings this fascinating character to life. Samuel Barnett will take on more than 15 roles as the second cast member, including her mother, a documentary filmmaker, a Roman centurion, Margaret Thatcher and Jesus. Visit nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 to book.

3 The Return of the Legends - starring Brendan, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian, Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, Tuesday September 16

Following their smash hit sell-out tour Legends of The Dance Floor in 2024, Strictly Come Dancing legends Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite are returning to the stage. Among their countless Strictly highlights, Vincent mesmerised with his tango moves, Pasha appeared in three finals (winning one), Ian dazzled with his Pasa Doble, James’s ballroom skills and larger-than-life personality made him a Saturday night favourite and Brendan, of course, never shied away from telling the judges what he really thought while remaining one of the show’s most popular pros. James Jordan said: "Last year’s Legends tour was a life-changing experience, reigniting a passion for dance I thought was lost. The energy, artistry, and camaraderie reminded me why I fell in love with dance. I’m deeply grateful to the exceptional team and talent behind it. I can’t wait to bring that same energy and legacy to new audiences.” Vincent Simone added: “This year’s Return Of The Legends tour promises to be the most magical evening, with brand new stories and more incredible choreography. And, don’t forget, out of all the legends, I’m the best!” Ian Waite said: “I can’t begin to describe just how much fun we all had on tour last year, so to do it bigger and better for 2025 is just fantastic. And, of course, we get to perform again with our incredible female dance partners, who quite rightly received their own standing ovation every single night.” Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

4 Friends! The Musical Parody, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, Wednesday September 17 to Saturday September 20

Be there for Friends! - The Musical Parody (photo: Pamela Raith)

Packed with all of the most popular moments from all ten seasons of the beloved television series, Friends! The Musical Parody is an uncensored, fast-paced production featuring an entirely original musical score, and has been a hit in New York and Las Vegas. It showcases the escapades of the world’s most famous group of 20-somethings as they tackle the challenges of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Visit trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

5 DS:UK - Brothers in ’85 Tour, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Thursday September 11

In 1985, Dire Straits were at the apex of their career as one of the biggest bands in the world. Still today, Mark Knopfler remains one of the most acclaimed guitarists in rock. Their biggest album, Brothers in Arms, still sits in the top ten of the best selling albums in chart history. DS:UK began touring in 2016 and have become known for their attention to musical and sonic detail, the humour, fun and interesting history that they pack into their shows. Expect Sultans of Swing, Money for Nothing and plenty more. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

6 Blood Brothers, Theatre Royal, Nottingham, until Saturday September 13

Marty Wilde is one of the only performing original rock’n’rollers in the world today

Written by Willy Russell, the much-loved musical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Bill Kenwright’s production surpassed 10,000 performances in London’s West End, one of only three musicals ever to reach that milestone. The score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True. Visit www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555 to book.

7 The Comedy Store, Mansfield Palace Theatre, Saturday September 13

A night of stand-up comes to Mansfield. With nearly 40 years’ experience in the business and as a leading name in comedy, The Comedy Store is renowned as a breeding ground for new comedy talent, and remains the place to see tomorrow’s stars today. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.

8 Marty Wilde, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Saturday September 13

Strictly legends team up once more (photo: Terry Blackburn)

One of the only performing original rock’n’roll pioneers in the world today heads to the venue this weekend. Marty began his career in 1957 - and was one of the first British singers to play a leading part in those early formative and groundbreaking years. Marty has also written hits for Kim Wilde, Status Quo, Tom Jones, The Casuals, Lulu and Hot Chocolate. With his own many chart hits, including Teenager In Love, Endless Sleep, Donna, Sea Of Love, Bad Boy, Rubber Ball and Jezebel, plus a host of other hit songs from that era, Marty Wilde and his band the Wildcats promise a journey back through some of the most exciting musical times this country has experienced. Visit majesticretford.org to book.

9 Ahh... Freak Out, Majestic Theatre, Retford, Friday September 12

Donna Summer's sultry vibes, Earth, Wind & Fire's cosmic funk, the Bee Gees' silky harmonies and Gloria Gaynor's fierce diva power all feature in a show packed with non-stop chart-topping disco hits performed by a top live band. Visit majesticretford.org to book.

10 Lola Young, Rough Trade, Nottingham, Monday September 15

She already boasts more than a billion all-time streams across her catalogue of releases – and now there’s a chance to see what the all the fuss is about when Lola Young comes to Nottingham. Lola Young is rapidly cementing herself as a global force in music, transcending her South London roots. A Brit-nominated, Ivor Novello Rising Star winner, her UK number 1 single Messy has been certified platinum and held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to top the UK Singles Chart within the past year. Following her debut appearance at Coachella earlier this year, Lola opened for Billie Eilish in Paris and played an acclaimed set at Glastonbury. She is known for her catchy melodies and personal lyrics. Visit www.lola-young.com/home to book.