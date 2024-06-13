The emotions are back in Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 at Hucknall's Arc Cinema
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sequal to the hugely successful original, this new dose of family fun brings us all back into the worlds of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have been running a successful operation by all accounts.
However, when newcomer Anxiety shows up, they aren't sure how to feel.
Families are well catered for at the Arc this week, with The Garfield Movie (PG) and IF (U) still showing, along with Migration (U) in the weekend Kids Club slot.
For adult audiences, there is Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4 (15) and horror with Abigail (18) and The Watched (15).
And for Trekkies, there is a treat with a special 40th anniversary showing of Star Trek III: The Search For Spock (PG).
Film times for the week (Friday, June 14 to Thursday, June 20 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):
Abigail (18): Mon 20:00.
Bad Boys 4 (15): Fri 12:30,15:00, 17:30, 20:00; Sat & Sun 17:30, 20:10; Mon & Tue 15:00, 17:30, 20:10; Wed & Thu 15:00, 17:30, 20:00.
IF (U): Fri 14:45, 17:20; Sat 12:15, 14:45, 17:45; Sun 12:40, 17:45; Mon 15:20; Tue 15:15, 17:35; Wed 15:10, 17:45; Thu 17:30.
Inside Out 2 (U): Fri 11:00 (parent and baby screening), 12:00, 13:30, 15:55, 17:10, 18:10, 19:45; Sat 10:30, 11:10, 12:45; 13:30, 15:00, 15:50, 17:15, 18:10; Sun 10:30 (relaxed/sensory screening), 11:10, 12:15, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 17:00, 18:00, 19:15; Mon 16:35, 17:45 (subtitled), 19:00; Tue-Thu 15:00, 17:15, 19:30.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Fri 19:30; Sat 19:45; Mon-Thu 20:00.
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (PG) (40th anniversary): Sat 20:00; Sun 15:00; Tue 20:00.
The Garfield Movie (PG): Fri & Mon 15:00; Sat & Sun 13:10, 15:25; Tue 15:10; Wed 15:15, 17:35; Thu 15:10, 18:00.
The Watched (15): Fri 20:30; Sat 20:25; Sun & Thu 20:20; Mon 17:30; Tue 17:45; Wed 20:15.
Kids Club: Migration (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: Challengers (15): Thu 15:00.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.