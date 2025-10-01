The wonder of Whitney comes to Retford
After selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and other UK venues, the show returns to celebrate its tenth anniversary.
Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston is a celebration of Houston’s music and life, honouring her timeless songs with top vocalists and a full live band.
It runs through three decades of all-time hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.
The show comes to the Majestic Theatre on Thursday October 23. Visit www.majesticretford.org to book.