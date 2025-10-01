The wonder of Whitney comes to Retford

Published 1st Oct 2025
Queen of the Night sold 100,000 tickets last year
Music lovers in Retford can celebrate one of the greatest pop and soul singers of all time when Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston takes to the stage this month.

After selling 100,000 tickets last year, including a UK arena tour and sold-out shows at the Royal Albert Hall, The London Palladium and other UK venues, the show returns to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

    Queen Of The Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston is a celebration of Houston’s music and life, honouring her timeless songs with top vocalists and a full live band.

    It runs through three decades of all-time hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional, Run To You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

    The show comes to the Majestic Theatre on Thursday October 23. Visit www.majesticretford.org to book.

