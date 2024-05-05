The last concert of NPO’s 50th anniversary season presents a feast of music and features the return to Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra action of talented soloist Alexandra Dariescu.She will be taking the starring role in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s hugely popular Piano Concerto No 1.Alexandra is now an international star who is a favourite with Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra members and audiences, having first played with NPO when she was still a student.The all-Russian programme, conducted by Mark Heron, also features two other contrasting pieces. Shostakovich’s The Age Of Gold Suite comes from his quirky and entertaining ballet score. The concert also features Stravinsky’s stunning music from the complete ballet score for The Firebird, his earliest masterpiece.