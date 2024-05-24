Tickets now on sale to see latest Disney live show at arenas in Nottingham and Sheffield
Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, November 14 to 17/Sheffield Utilita Arena, December 18 to 22.
Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is embarking on a tour for the first time in Europe, offering spectacular entertainment for audience members of all ages.
This time, the team behind the show has really upped the ante, from high flying acrobatics to up-close character interactions and audience participation.
Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride, experiencing the fantastic Disney and Pixar adventures of Mary Poppins Returns, Toy Story 4, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, Moana, and Frozen, all in one ice show.
Behind the scenes, supporting the cast of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures is a team of choreographers and set and costume designers who create 103 props and 275 different costumes, transported in 17 trucks from city to city, taking approximately 14 hours to set up.
Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations.
Details: For tickets, go to www.disneyonice.co.uk.
For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.