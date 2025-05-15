Tom Cruise is back in final Mission Impossible at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

The big new movie out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week is Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The eighth and final installment of the franchise sees Cruise return as maverick agent Ethan Hunt, racing against time with the IMF team to find the Entity – a rogue artificial intelligence that can destroy mankind.

Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett also all return the cast for this final outing.

Also new this week is Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (U).

Tom Cruise stars in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Other

A lonely human girl named Lilo adopts a dog-like alien named Stitch to mend her fractured family, unaware that Stitch is genetically engineered to be a force of destruction, and is being pursued by aliens and social workers, while Lilo teaches Stitch the idea of family.

Film times for the week (Friday, May 16 to Thursday, May 22 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

A Minecraft Movie (PG): Fri 15:40, 19:45; Sat 11:00, 13:25, 15:50, 17:35, 19:35; Sun 11:00, 13:25, 15:50, 19:35; Mon & Tue 15:25, Wed 13:10.

Bluey At The Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection (U): Sat 11:00; Sun 11:00 (sensory screening).

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): Fri 15:15, 17:45, 20:30; Sat & Sun 18:10, 20:35; Mon & Tue 15:30, 18:00, 20:30; Wed 17:50, 20:15; Thu 16:00.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A): Mon 19:30 (subtitled); Tue 19:30; Wed 13:00, 16:30, 18:30, 20:00; Thu 15:45, 18:30, 20:00.

Ocean With David Attenborough (PG): Fri 15:15, 17:30; Sat & Sun 15:05, 17:20; Mon & Tue 15:10, 17:45; Wed 15:30.

RBO: Ballet To Broadway: Thu 19:15.

September 5 (15): Mon 20:00.

Simply Red 40th Anniversary Tour – Live In Santiago: Sun 17:45.

Sinners (15): Fri & Sun 20:15; Sat & Tue 20:00; Mon 16:30.

Snow White (Live Action) (PG): Sat & Sun 12:30.

The Dam Busters (70th Anniversary) (PG): Fri 18:00; Sat & Sun 13:05, 15:20.

Thunderbolts* (12A): Fri 15:00, 17:45, 20:10; Sat & Sun 11:30, 14:20, 17:10, 20:00; Mon 17:25, 20:10; Tue 16:30, 17:25, 20:10.

Kids Club: Flow (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: September 5 (15): Thu 15:00.