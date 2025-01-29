Though these artists may no longer be with us, their music continues to resonate across generations, keeping their legacies alive.

Even in the streaming era, many of these musicians remain among the highest-earning artists, with their work continuing to reach millions worldwide.

With the news that Sinéad O’Connor reportedly told her family to ensure her music’s value was recognized, Betting Lounge has examined Spotify and other streaming platforms to find out which late artists are still among the top earners today.

So, in 2025, which late musicians and their albums are earning the most?

1 . Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon With a staggering 8.51 billion streams and £29.29m in earnings, Pop Smoke's legacy continues to soar in 2025, solidifying his place in hip-hop history.

2 . Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die hits 6.79 billion streams and £23.37m in earnings, proving his music's timeless appeal even after his passing.

3 . Lil Peep - Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 Lil Peep's Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2 is still resonating with fans, racking up 2.96 billion streams and £10.18m in earnings, keeping his emotional, genre-blending sound alive.

4 . Notorious B.I.G - Life After Death Life After Death is an undisputed classic, with 2.82 billion streams and £9.69m in earnings in 2025, continuing Biggie's influence on hip-hop culture and beyond.