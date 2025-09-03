Tragedy and ‘unfinished business’ prompt Babyshambles' return as band announce Rock City date

By Peter Ormerod
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:03 BST
Babyshambles are Peter Doherty (vocals/ guitar), Mick Whitnall (guitar), Drew McConnell (bass) and Adam Ficek (drums)
Peter Doherty’s Babyshambles have announce their live return, including a show in Nottingham.

The tour coincides with the 20th anniversary of Babyshambles’ much-loved, critically lauded debut album Down In Albion.

    Doherty said: “It’s unfinished business and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles.’ It’s a no brainer for me, a real desire to play some of them old tunes and have a little shindig.”

    Patrick Walden, who had played guitar for the band, died in June this year, aged 46.

    Bassist Drew McConnell said: “The death of Patrick made us determined that we have to tour now.”

    Babyshambles play Rock City on Monday December 8. Visit tegeurope.com/events/babyshambles to book.

