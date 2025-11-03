TV comedy favourite Maisie Adam announces Nottingham date

Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award

Maisie Adam is returning to Northampton next year with her trademark wit and firecracker gags – and probably a few angry outbursts along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie has had a rapid rise through the comedy ranks. She is currently starring in C4’s acclaimed Taskmaster and can soon be seen on Sky’s A League Of Their Own and the second series of Amazon’s hit show Last One Laughing. She has also starred on Channel 4’s The Last Leg and The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, multiple times on BBC’s Have I Got News For You and ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show. She is also a regular participant of ITV’s Soccer Aid for UNICEF and her TV special Appraisal is available on Sky and Now TV.

Most Popular

Maisie’s comedy career kicked off when she won the So You Think You’re Funny? Award, previously won by Peter Kay, Aisling Bea and Tom Allen. The following year she was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards. Her anecdotal material and witty charm quickly won her high praise and she quickly went on to appear on many TV shows including BBC’s Mock The Week, QI and C4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie is co-host of the hugely popular Big Kick Energy football podcast, with Suzi Ruffell, which won Sports Podcast Of The Year at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023. She solidified her role as "professional Lionesses fan" when she hosted the BBC's Fan Diary podcast, following the Lionesses' road to success for the 2nd time at this summer's Euros.

As well as being a big Leeds United fan, Maisie is a keen footballer and plays regularly for her local Brighton team.

Maisie Adam performs her new show, Whatsherface, at Nottingham Playhouse on October 4, 2026. Visit maisieadam.com to book.