Video: Noel Gallagher in conversation with John Robb on Oasis’ iconic debut album Definitely Maybe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a brand new 30 minute interview, Noel Gallagher returns to Manchester’s legendary Sifters Records to tell the story of Oasis’ iconic debut album Definitely Maybe.

The film is released as the album approaches its landmark 30th anniversary on August 29, followed by the release of deluxe editions of Definitely Maybe including previously unheard and abandoned versions from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios and outtakes from the definitive album sessions at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, both recently mixed by Noel for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fascinating insight, Noel discusses the difficult recording processes that led to the finished article of Definitely Maybe – a seminal debut album that is now widely regarded as one of the greatest.

Oasis - Liam and Noel Gallagher in a previously unseen black and white image by Kevin Cummins in1994.

The interview, filmed at Sifters Records, where Noel and Liam Gallagher bought their albums long before Oasis formed, was immortalised in their single, 'Shakermaker', with Noel revealing how he wrote the infamous lyric in an off-the-cuff moment directly outside the shop on the way to recording it. "It's one of those moments you wish you could capture in a bottle."

With candid tales and anecdotes, Noel reflects on the band’s rise to fame through to their appeal today – including the power of their songs live, from when Oasis first toured Definitely Maybe from Europe to Japan, to the reaction they still receive at concerts now. Of Oasis’ enduring legacy, Noel summarises “it was a band made by the people”.

In August of 1994, Definitely Maybe’s release marked a critical moment in British youth culture and gatecrashed the Official UK Album Charts at Number One, becoming the fastest selling debut album ever at the time. Sonically defining an attitude of an era, thirty years on it remains an unprecedented classic and is as relevant as ever with Oasis being one of the most universally loved and influential British rock ‘n’ roll bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary) Deluxe Edition formats are released next week on August 30th 2024. Available to pre-order now on Limited Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl formats, cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album. Formats also feature brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee. Pre order here

Noel Gallagher in conversation with John Robb on Oasis’ iconic debut album Definitely Maybe.

These special formats have already garnered critical acclaim:

“One of the all-time greatest debuts, now with a bonus disc… a fascinating package.” ***** MOJO

“This latest reissue does a brilliant job of telling the story… Thirty years on, it remains a perfectly realised rock ‘n’ roll album and sounds just as exciting now as it did then.” 9/10 UNCUT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Definitely Maybe remains their finest album. To revisit this album is to experience again a frisson of wild excitement.” **** Record Collector

“Finally, fans can hear the infamous original album sessions. What an album. What great additions.” **** Classic Pop

“Every track on it either was a single or just acted like it was. This remains a fantastic debut.” 8/10 Classic Rock

Follow all the album campaign activity at #Defmaybe30.

*New Limited Edition Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary) Deluxe Editions

Featuring Previously Unheard Monnow Valley Versions & Sawmills Studio Outtakes

Out 30th August To Celebrate Landmark Anniversary - Pre-Order Here