And Ukrainian nationals living in the area can take advantage of the venue’s special offer of free entry to enjoy the show.

National Theatre Live also returns to the venue next week with a screening of the political drama Best of Enemies (15) live from London on Thursday, May 18.

Continuing it’s 3D output as well, the cinema is also showing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (12A) in 3D each day from Saturday to Wednesday.

Mae Muller will represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

The film is also showing in standard format as well.

Also still showing this week is the horror flick Evil Dead Rise (18), rom-com Love Again (12A) and heartwarming drama The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A), while for youngsters there is Mummies (U), The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG) and this weekend’s Kids Club offering, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, May 12 to Thursday, May 18 – film times are subject to change):

EUROVISION 2023 - GRAND FINAL LIVE! (12A): Sat 19:00.

EVIL DEAD RISE (18): Fri 21:15; Sat 20:30; Sun 20:50; Mon-Wed 21:15, Thu 20:45.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (3D) (12A): Sat & Sun 13:00; Mon-Wed 19:45.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 (12A): Fri 15:00 16:50 18:10 20:00; Sat 11:00 13:30 14:10 16:45 17:25 19:50; Sun 11:00 13:30 14:10 16:45 17:20 19:45 20:25; Mon-Wed 15:00 18:10 20:00; Thu 17:35 19:55.

LOVE AGAIN (12A): Fri 15:00 17:25 19:45; Sat 20:00; Sun 18:30 20:00; Mon-Wed 15:05 17:30 19:50; Thu 15:00 17:20 20:00

MUMMIES (U): Sat & Sun 10:50.

NT LIVE: BEST OF ENEMIES (15): Thu 19:00.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (PG): Fri 15:35 17:50; Sat & Sun 10:50 13:05 15:20 17:35; Mon-Wed 15:40 17:50; Thu 15:20.

THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY (12A): Fri 20:10; Sat 16:10; Sun 16:05; Mon 15:00 17:25; Tue & Wed 15:00 17:20; Thu 17:25.

KIDS CLUB: PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.

SILVER SCREEN: ALLELUJAH (12A): Thu 15:00.

