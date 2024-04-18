West End cult sensation Bonnie And Clyde The Musical is on the way to area

Shooting stars: see Bonnie And Clyde The Musical when it comes to Nottingham's Theatre Royal. (Photo by Richard Davenport)©Richard Davenport

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 14 to 18.

Warning: The Barrow Gang are now on the run across the country and are heading for the area in mid-May.Winner of Best New Musical (What’sOnStage Awards 2023), Bonnie And Clyde The Musical is not to be missed on its current tour.

Daisy Wood-Davis (Hollyoaks, Holby City) will play Blanche Barrow, alongside Alex James-Hatton (Heathers, Newsies) as Clyde Barrow. Katie Tonkinson (Bat Out of Hell) plays Bonnie Parker alongside Sam Ferriday (Heathers, The Cher Show) as Marvin “Buck” Barrow.

Nate Landskroner will alternate the role of Clyde at midweek matinee performances, with Lauren Jones alternating the role of Bonnie on Saturday matinee performances.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who craved adventure and each other. This is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

The production features music by multi-Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Tony and Oscar winner Don Black and a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell.