The WWE landscape has completely changed after the stunning events at Elimination Chamber 2025 🥊📺🥊

The first WWE Raw after Elimination Chamber 2025 takes place this evening (March 3 2025.)

The biggest talking point coming out of the weekend’s PLE is why John Cena has sold out to The Rock.

Will we find out what other superstars think of John Cena’s move to the dark side, and what championship matches are taking place this evening on Netflix?

Hell officially froze over on Saturday night, when John Cena did the unthinkable at the climax of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - he became a bad guy.

For wrestling fans, this is one of the biggest shifts in alignments from a face (good guy) to a heel (bad guy), with most people never expecting John Cena to be the one to sell his soul to The Rock - especially after winning the men’s Elimination Chamber after submitting CM Punk - with a huge assist from Seth Rollins .

As Cody Rhodes and The Rock came down to close the show for The American Nightmare to make his decision, he ‘emphatically’ told The Rock his answer, and received a hug from John Cena who remained in the ring.

However, that led to a sudden change in demeanour on Cena’s face, and when The Rock gave the command, the Elimination Chamber winner attacked Cody and in the post-show press conference would only lift up the microphone and drop it on the table.

According to The Rock, Cena is currently in Africa to finish filming, so we might have to wait for an answer to the question everyone is asking, “why, John, why,” but the Road to Wrestlemania has started to take shape and offered more questions than answers so far.

But what’s scheduled for the first WWE Raw after the earth-shaking events that took place in Toronto over the weekend?

WWE Raw preview - March 3 2025

WWE Women’s World Championship Match - Rhea Ripley (c) v Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley puts her title on the line against former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY . With The Judgment Day always lurking, will "Mami" continue her dominant reign, or can SKY pull off the upset?

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match - The War Raiders (c) v American Made

The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defend their titles against the hard-hitting duo of Brutus and Julius Creed, aka American Made . Will the Creed Brothers capture gold, or will the reigning champs prove why they’re one of the most dominant teams in WWE?

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match - Lyra Valkyria (c) v Ivy Nile

Lyra Valkyria faces a tough challenge as she defends her championship against Ivy Nile . Will Nile’s strength and submission game be enough to dethrone the high-flying Valkyria?

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair and Gunther scheduled to appear

Without question, all four superstars will have a lot to talk about on this evening’s episode of WWE Raw: Bianca Belair , the women’s Elimination Chamber winner, will have questions regarding why her former tag team partner Jade Cargill attacked Naomi before the women’s match on Saturday.

Is that an indicator that Naomi was the one who attacked Cargill weeks ago, or is there another twist in the tale? Gunther also continues his promises to make his Wrestlemania 41 opponent Jey Uso’s life a living hell until their battle in Las Vegas in April.

Then there’s CM Punk - the last man eliminated in the Elimination Chamber match by John Cena on Saturday. It was a Seth Rollins curb-stomp after he was eliminated that led to Punk losing his chance to take on Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 41; will he call in his favour from Paul Heyman , and what’s his take on his former nemesis John Cena ‘selling out’ over the weekend?

How can I watch WWE Raw in the United Kingdom this evening?

The latest episode of WWE Raw is set to screen on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1am on March 4 2025, with the show available on demand shortly after broadcasting.

What is the current Wrestlemania 41 card looking like currently?

Interesting so far - after the results of the Elimination Chamber matches in Toronto over the weekend, your Wrestlemania 41 card currently looks like this:

WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) v John Cena

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) v Bianca Belair

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) v Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) v Charlotte Flair

When is Wrestlemania 41 taking place?

Wrestlemania 41 is set to take place at the Allegiant Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 19 and April 20 2025, and will be screening on Netflix live with a start time to be confirmed before the big event.

So how does John Cena turning into a bad guy affect the Road to Wrestlemania in 2025, and what do you think are his reasons for ‘selling out’? Let us know your thoughts after this weekend’s stunning events by leaving a comment down below.