What’s the weather going to be like at Catton Hall today, as Bloodstock 2025 continues?

Day two at Bloodstock 2025 has arrived.

Today sees performances from Machine Head, Ministry, Fear Factory and a whole lot more.

But are there any set clashes taking place today, and is it a day for a raincoat by chance?

Good morning once again, campers, or those of you setting off to the second day of Bloodstock 2025!

It’s set to be another glorious day of alternative music and weather, according to the forecast for August 9, so you’re only concerns today should be dealing with hay fever, or what set clashes are taking place on day two at Catton Park - more on that below.

Today sees Machine Head headline the festival (Ronnie James Dio Stage, 9:10pm), though they will clash with your Sophie Lancaster Stage headliner, Static-X (10:40pm) - more on that also below.

Elsewhere at the festival, Ministry perform shortly before Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio stage, 6:55pm), with Creeper (2:55pm) and Fear Factory (5:15pm) also some of the highlights from your main stage at Bloodstock this year. In particular, long-time Fear Factory fans will be interested to see how they are with new lead singer Milo Silvestro having taking over vocal duties from Burton C. Bell.

From the live clips floating around online already, it seems a pretty solid fit.

Here’s your set times, clashes, weather forecast and pollen count ahead of your second day at Bloodstock 2025.

Bloodstock Open Air 2025 - set times for August 9

All information is correct as of writing

Robb Flynn from Machine Head; the band are day two's headline act as Bloodstock 2025 continues over the weekend. | Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ronnie James Dio Stage

10:45 - 11:25: Cage Fight

11:45 - 12:25: The Spirit

12:45 - 13:25: Warbringer

13:45 - 14:30: Heriot

14:55 - 15:40: Creeper

16:05 - 16:50: Kublai Khan TX

17:15 - 18:15: Fear Factory

18:55 - 20:10: Ministry

21:10 - 22:40: Machine Head

Sophie Lancaster Stage

10:30 - 11:00: Ireosis

11:20 - 11:50: Vnder A Crvmbling Moon

12:10 - 12:40: Ba'al

13:10 - 13:50: Pengshui

14:20 - 15:00: Waterlines

15:40 - 16:20: Phoenix Lake

17:00 - 17:40: Neon Fly

18:25 - 19:10: Undeath

20:10 - 21:10: Breed 77

22:40 - 23:55: Static-X

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Arockalypse and splendid guest DJs RAISED BY OWLS

EMP

14:30 - 15:00: Crown Solace

15:40 - 16:10: Tiberius

16:50 - 17:20: Rites to Ruin

18:20 - 19:00: Bad Smell

20:15 - 20:55: Thrashist Regime

New Blood

10:30 - 11:00: Symbyote

11:15 - 11:45: Adfeilion

12:00 - 12:30: Exorcism

12:45 - 13:15: Prodigal

13:30 - 14:00: Zebulon

14:15 - 14:45: Mantis Defeats Jaguar

15:00 - 15:30: Mechromorph

15:45 - 16:15: Nothing Speaks

16:30 - 17:00: Fortune Teller

17:15 - 17:45: Head Dent

18:00 - 18:30: HeKz

18:45 - 19:15: Unnatural Order

19:30 - 20:00: Fight The Champ

23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco

VIP

20:00 - 20:40: Tool Shed

What major set clashes are taking place today at Bloodstock?

Quite a few today, to be honest with you - here are the major set clashes that are going to take place at Bloodstock later today.

Morning Clashes

10:30 - 11:00: Ireosis (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Symbyote (New Blood)

10:45 - 11:25: Cage Fight (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Ireosis (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

11:15 - 11:45: Adfeilion (New Blood) and Cage Fight (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

11:20 - 11:50: Vnder A Crvmbling Moon (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Adfeilion (New Blood)

11:45 - 12:25: The Spirit (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Vnder A Crvmbling Moon (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

12:00 - 12:30: Exorcism (New Blood) and The Spirit (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

12:10 - 12:40: Ba'al (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Exorcism (New Blood)

Afternoon Clashes

12:45 - 13:25: Warbringer (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Prodigal (New Blood)

13:10 - 13:50: Pengshui (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Prodigal (New Blood)

13:30 - 14:00: Zebulon (New Blood) and Heriot (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

13:45 - 14:30: Heriot (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Zebulon (New Blood)

14:15 - 14:45: Mantis Defeats Jaguar (New Blood) and Waterlines (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

14:20 - 15:00: Waterlines (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Mantis Defeats Jaguar (New Blood) and Crown Solace (EMP)

14:30 - 15:00: Crown Solace (EMP) and Waterlines (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Mantis Defeats Jaguar (New Blood)

14:55 - 5:40: Creeper (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Crown Solace (EMP) and Mechromorph (New Blood)

15:00 - 15:30: Mechromorph (New Blood) and Creeper (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

15:40 - 16:20: Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nothing Speaks (New Blood)

15:40 - 16:10: Tiberius (EMP) and Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Nothing Speaks (New Blood)

15:45 - 16:15: Nothing Speaks (New Blood) and Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Tiberius (EMP)

16:05 - 16:50: Kublai Khan TX (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Tiberius (EMP) and Phoenix Lake (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

16:30 - 17:00: Fortune Teller (New Blood) and Rites to Ruin (EMP)

16:50 - 17:20: Rites to Ruin (EMP) and Fortune Teller (New Blood)

17:00 - 17:40: Neon Fly (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Rites to Ruin (EMP)

17:15 - 18:15: Fear Factory (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Neon Fly (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Head Dent (New Blood)

17:15 - 17:45: Head Dent (New Blood) and Fear Factory (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Neon Fly (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

18:00 - 18:30: HeKz (New Blood) and Fear Factory (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

Evening Clashes

18:20 - 19:00: Bad Smell (EMP) and Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

18:25 - 19:10: Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Bad Smell (EMP) and Unnatural Order (New Blood)

18:45 - 19:15: Unnatural Order (New Blood) and Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

18:55 - 20:10: Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Bad Smell (EMP) and Unnatural Order (New Blood) and Fight The Champ (New Blood)

19:30 - 20:00: Fight The Champ (New Blood) and Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

20:00 - 20:40: Tool Shed (VIP) and Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

20:10 - 21:10: Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Thrashist Regime (EMP)

20:15 - 20:55: Thrashist Regime (EMP) and Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

21:10 - 22:40: Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio Stage) and Silent Disco (New Blood)

22:40 - 23:55: Static-X (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio Stage)

23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco (New Blood) and Static-X (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and DJ Arockalypse (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

Late Night Clashes

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Arockalypse (Sophie Lancaster Stage) and Silent Disco (New Blood)

What’s the weather forecast for Bloodstock today?

It’s going to be another warm day at Catton Hall today, with the Met Office forecasting sunny intervals, with a high of 24° and a low of 12°. UV levels are also set to be high today so remember to stay sun smart.

Three-hourly forecast for Bloodstock - August 9

7:00: Sunny intervals (14°)

10:00: Sunny intervals (18°)

13:00: Sunny intervals (22°)

16:00: Sunny Intervals (22°)

19:00: Sunny intervals (21°)

22:00: Clear night (17°)

What about the pollen count at Bloodstock - am I in need of hay fever tablets?

It’s a mixed bag for hay fever sufferers today, with the Met Office forecasting a medium pollen count, so keep those hay fever remedies at hand between performances!

