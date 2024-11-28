Newquay’s Boardmasters Festival make their play for you to get tickets this Christmas 🎟

Boardmasters Festival have announced their first wave of acts performing at 2025’s event.

Among the big names are RAYE, The Prodigy, Nelly Furtado and London Grammar.

Here’s all 46 acts announced so far, and when you can get tickets to the Cornwall festival.

There is no letting up this time of year when it comes to festivals making their first announcements ahead of the 2025 UK festival season - just in time for Christmas.

While Glastonbury earlier this week announced Sir Rod Stewart as the festival’s first performer and Truck Festival revealed 53 acts performing at their festival, Boardmasters Festival have now followed suit and shown their hand overnight.

The festival, which is set to take place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from August 6 to August 10 2025, have named BRIT Award winner RAYE and The Prodigy as their first two headline acts - with the promise of another one to follow in their next announcement.

But not content with naming two headliners, the festival also revealed 44 other acts in their first-wave announcement, including beloved pop star Nelly Furtado, London Grammar, Wet Legs, Kaiser Chiefs, Rizzle Kicks, Franz Ferdinand and Myles Smith - one of those longlisted for the BBC’s Sound of 2025.

Though the first wave looks to be only the tip of the iceberg, with Boardmasters promising another announcement in the run up to the festival, with organisers promising “many more to come” in due course.

Who is confirmed so far to perform at Boardmasters Festival 2025?

RAYE

The Prodigy

Nelly Furtado

London Grammar

Maribou State

Wet Leg

Kaiser Chiefs

Rizzle Kicks

Natasha Bedingfield

Bou + B Live 24

Bru-C

Franz Ferdinand

Hard Life

Interplanetary Criminal

Myles Smith

Ocean Alley

Salute

Ahadadream

A Little Sound

Arielle Free

Badger

Basslayerz

Beth Mccarthy

Bob Vylan

Fat Dog

Jazzy

Newton Faulkner

Oppidan

Orla Gartland

Paris Paloma

Sally C

Bakey

Biianco

Crybaby

Dan Shake B2B Charlie Boon

Deadletter

Emily Makis

Gardna

Joshua James

Lu.Re

Luvcat

Paige Tomlinson

Sim0ne

Soft Launch

Storm Mollison

Waze

When are tickets on sale for Boardmasters Festival 2025?

Tickets for the 2025 edition of Boardmasters Festival are scheduled to go on sale on November 29 2024 through the festival’s official website (and powered by See Tickets.)

Will you be getting tickets to Boardmasters 2025 off the strength of the first announcement alone, or are you thinking of waiting until the next announcement drops? Let us know what you think about the line-up so far by leaving a comment below.