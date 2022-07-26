Bob Dylan set for first UK tour in over five years

Bob Dylan is set for first UK tour in over five years

The ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour’ began last December in Milwaukee, USA.

Since then, Bob Dylan has played 74 stellar concerts all over the country, performing to tens of thousands of rapturous fans all delighted to see this genius songwriter and mercurial musician live.

This autumn, the Rough And Rowdy Ways tour arrives in Europe, with the first of four intimate shows at London’s famous Palladium Theatre beginning on 19 October.

Thereafter Bob Dylan will travel to Cardiff to play the Motorpoint Arena, followed by concerts in Hull, Nottingham and two final shows in Glasgow.

Full details and ticket buy links:

October 19 London Palladium

October 20 London Palladium

October 23 London Palladium

October 24 London Palladium

October 26 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CEB977015DF

October 27 Hull Bonus Arena www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CE8FAF066F6

October 28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005CEB9F682765

October 30 Glasgow Armadillo www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/36005CE4E0065B10