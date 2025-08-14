This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The tickets to Creamfields 2025 were enough, so avoid paying more thanks to speeding fines with our advice for drivers.

Are you forgoing public transport and driving to Creamfields this year?

Are you aware of the road closures and that there are speed limits around the site? Be a shame if you got a fine before even arriving at the site.

Here’s our guide to road closures, speed limits and the nearest petrol stations to make your drive to Creamfields as easy as possible.

This time next week, many festivalgoers will be hitting the road for what is once again set to be a busy one for traffic across the United Kingdom.

With the August Bank Holiday weekend comes those who are looking to make the most out of the last public holiday before the inevitable march back to work, school and later in the year Christmas. Add to that, though, that three huge music festivals are also set to take place, dotted around the country, which adds even more traffic on the M1 and M62.

Creamfields, taking place at Daresbury Estate next week, is one of those festivals in question, and with more than 250,000 people expected to attend this year’s event across its duration, headlined by ANYMA, Swedish House Mafia and David Guetta, those roads are set to be frantic.

So for those of you who have decided to skip travelling by train or coach, we’ve pulled together some essential driving information to make sure your trip to and from Creamfields this year isn’t problematic. From road closures to the nearest petrol station, here’s our advice to drivers: head to the biggest UK dance party of the summer - and avoid a nasty speeding ticket in the process.

What roads are closed around the Creamfields site?

Ensure your drive to Creamfields this year is seamless and not riddled with speeding tickets or wrong turns, with our driving guide to the festival. | Canva/Getty Images

The festival's traffic management plan includes a number of temporary road closures and restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and public safety. The main road closures are:

Daresbury Lane : This road is fully closed from its junction with Warrington Road to the Halton borough boundary. This is the main road that runs directly past the festival site.

: This road is fully closed from its junction with Warrington Road to the Halton borough boundary. This is the main road that runs directly past the festival site. Hobb Lane : Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to the Halton borough boundary.

: Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to the Halton borough boundary. Holly Hedge Lane : Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Runcorn Road.

: Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Runcorn Road. Old Chester Road : Closed from its northern junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Walton Lea Road.

: Closed from its northern junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Walton Lea Road. Park Lane : Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Warrington Road.

: Closed from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Warrington Road. Hatton Lane, Underbridge Lane, Warrington Road: These roads also have closures in effect to manage festival traffic.

In addition to closures, a one-way system is typically implemented on Newton Lane, with the direction changing between the arrival and departure phases of the event.

Are there any speed limits around the Creamfields site?

There are, and you should be aware of official speed restrictions that are in place for the festival that are frequently enforced by local police and traffic officers - no need to rush, especially on these roads.

A 20mph speed limit is enforced on sections of the A56 Chester Road and Daresbury Lane .

speed limit is enforced on sections of the . A 40mph speed limit is in effect on another section of the A56 Chester Road.

Where are the nearest petrol stations to the Creamfields site?

The Creamfields festival site is located near Daresbury, between Warrington and Runcorn. Due to the road closures and traffic diversions, it is highly recommended that you fill up your vehicle before you get close to the festival site.

Those, however, who need to top up before or after the event, the following petrol stations are close to the Creamfields site. However, be aware that getting to these stations may be difficult due to traffic and the closure - don’t rely on finding a station once you are on the diverted festival routes.

Do I need a parking pass to drive to Creamfields this year?

That you do, ravers. That you do.

It is strongly recommended to pre-book a parking pass online, which can be done through Ticketmaster. However, you can also purchase a car park pass on the day you arrive, but the price may be higher, and there is a risk of not getting a spot.

A free car parking pass is included for those who have purchased a Gold or Silver ticket or a Dreamfields accommodation package.

A car park pass is valid per vehicle, not per person. If you are travelling in a car with friends, you only need one pass for the whole group, and always follow the official road signs to the designated car parks and not your SatNav, as the road closures will make standard routes unusable.

Not driving to Creamfields this year, and instead just want to know what time your favourite DJ is on? Check out all the set times and stage clashes in our guide to this year’s performances.