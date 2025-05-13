Who is set to clash with who as Download Festival release this year’s set times

This year’s full list of set times for Download Festival have been released.

Who is set to play when, and who is set to clash with who?

Those heading to the festival can also check out any last-minute changes by virtue of the newly-updated Download Festival app

Start your planning, or your complaining, with the arrival of set times for this year’s Download Festival.

With the festival little over a month away, fans can now find out if the likes of this year’s headliners Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn are set to clash with one of the other acts across the festival ground - but from first look, you should be ok.

From the outset, it looks as if organisers have allowed ample time for fans to shuffle between stages such as Opus and The Avalanche Stage to the main stage, Apex, in order to catch this year’s headliners, but there are some tough choices to make still - including Saturday’s line-up.

The set times come courtesy of the Download Festival app, available for iOS and Android, which will also update fans throughout the festival with any last-minute shuffles to stage times and line-ups.

What are most immediate set clashes at Download Festival 2025?

Those who might not want to trawl through the set times and want to know the most immediate set clashes, we’ve pulled out some of the more significant ones taking place now that the timetable for Download Festival 2025 is available.

Friday June 13 2025

19:00 - Weezer (Apex Stage) vs. 19:35 - Within Temptation (Opus Stage)

17:30 - Jimmy Eat World (Apex Stage) vs. 17:00 - Myles Kennedy (Opus Stage)

20:50 - Green Day (Apex Stage) vs. 21:50 - Apocalyptica (The Dogtooth Stage)

Saturday June 14 2025

18:20 - Shinedown (Apex Stage) vs. 19:35 - Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter (Opus Stage)

16:50 - Don Broco (Apex Stage) vs. 17:05 - Eagles of Death Metal (Opus Stage

20:55 - Sleep Token (Apex Stage) vs. 20:30 - Cradle of Filth (The Dogtooth Stage)

Sunday June 15 2025

19:00 - Bullet For My Valentine (Apex Stage) vs. 18:45 - Lorna Shore (Opus Stage)

17:00 - Spiritbox (Apex Stage) vs. 17:35 - Airbourne (Opus Stage)

21:25 - Korn (Apex Stage) vs. 22:05 - Sikth (The Dogtooth Stage)

Download 2025 - set times in full

Sleep Token are set to headline Download Festival 2025 - but are they set to clash with anyone now the set times have been revealed? | Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

Wednesday June 11 2025

The Outpost

20:30 - Mat Black

19:30 - Fat Foodie

18:30 - Laura

17:30 - McBagleyBBQ

16:00 - Chilli Eating Competition by Clifton Chilli Club

15:00 - Adam Purnell - Shropshire Lad

13:00 - Axe & Paddle

The Den

23:00 - Now That’s What I Call A 00s Mixtape presented by Sophie K

22:00 - No-Castle

20:15 - John Robertson

18:45 - Mat Reed

18:30 - Dave Longley

17:35 - Pete Otway

17:15 - Hayley Ellis

17:00 - Dave Longley

15:45 - Bethany Black

15:30 - Jarred Christmas

14:55 - Kyla Cobbler

14:15 - Chris Washington

14:00 - Jarred Christmas

Ace of Spades Tavern

15:00 - Panic! At The Bingo

18:00 - Panic! At The Bingo

20:30 - Emo Drag Karaoke

23:00 - Uprawr

The Doghouse

01:00 - Zoe London

00:00 - Rockstar

22:00 - Lucha Britannia and Slay Duggee present ‘Destruction in the Doghouse’

21:00 - Rockstar

16:00 - Community Takeover

Thursday June 12 2025

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

20:30 - Mat Blak

19:30 - Adam Purnell - Shropshire Lad

18:10 - Chilli Eating Competition by Clifton Chilli Club

16:50 - Laura

16:00 - Chilli Eating Competition by Clifton Chilli Club

14:30 - McBagleyBBQ

13:30 - Live Free Brunch

12:30 - Axe & Paddle

The Doghouse

01:30 - Jon Mahon DJ

23:00 - Hang The DJs

22:30 - Vengaboys

19:30 - Famous First Words

18:00 - The Scratch

16:30 - Dave Hill

15:00 - Old Time Sailors

13:30 - Choir Noir

11:30 - Heavy Metal Sports

10:00 - Rockfit

The Den

23:30 - Emo Drag Karaoke

23:00 - Stokes

22:00 - Thanks For The Memories

20:45 - Sikisa

20:25 - Kate Butch

18:20 - Sikisa

17:35 - Eddy Brimson

17:15 - Lou Conran

17:00 - Danny McGloughlin

16:25 - Phil Nichol

15:30 - Thanyia Moore

14:55 - Scott Bennett

14:35 - Peter Brush

14:15 - Kate Butch

14:00 - Thanyia Moore

12:00 - Battlesnake

Ace of Spades Tavern

23:00 - Alex Baker

20:30 - Defender of the Riff

17:30 - Never Mind The Download Pub Quiz

15:30 - On Wednesdays We Wear Black

12:30 - Panic! At The Bingo

Friday June 13 2025

Apex Stage

20:50 - Green Day

19:00 - Weezer

17:30 - Jimmy Eat World

16:10 - Rise Against

14:00 - CKY

13:00 - SIM

Opus

19:35 - Within Temptation

18:15 - Opeth

17:00 - Myles Kennedy

15:50 - Northlane

14:55 - Dirty Honey

13:50 - Starset

13:00 - The Scratch

The Dogtooth Stage

21:50 - Apocalyptica

20:50 - Eivor

19:50 - Alcest

18:50 - Vola

18:00 - Svalbard

17:10 - Windhand

16:20 - Graphic Nature

15:30 - Riding The Low

14:40 - Gore.

13:50 - Battlesnake

The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio

19:55 - McFly

18:45 - Elliot Minor

17:50 - Crossfaith

17:00 - Trophy Eyes

16:10 - Bad Nerves

15:20 - The Meffs

14:30 - Dead Pony

13:40 - Unpeople

12:50 - Karen Dio

The Doghouse

02:00 - Gatekeeper

01:00 - Dougie Poynter

00:30 - Funeral For A Friend (Acoustic)

23:30 - Aled Phillips

22:00 - Gatekeeper

11:00 - Rockfit

Ace of Spades Tavern

23:00 - Face Down presents Emo Prom

10:00 - Download’s Green Day Quiz with Kitty Cowell

The Den

01:30 - 90s and 00s Raveyard

00:30 - She They Press Play

23:00 - She They Press Play

11:30 - Justin Hawkins Rides Again

10:00 - Rock Kids

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

9:00 - Flowstate

Saturday June 14 2025

Apex Stage

20:55 - Sleep Token

18:20 - Shinedown

16:50 - Don Broco

15:30 - Palaye Royale

14:15 - Poppy

13:05 - Hatebreed

12:00 - Loathe

11:00 - Static Dress

Opus

19:35 - Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

18:10 - The Darkness

17:05 - Eagles of Death Metal

16:00 - Polaris

14:55 - Awolnation

13:50 - Currents

12:55 - Kim Dracula

12:05 - Sophie Lloyd

The Dogtooth Stage

20:30 - Cradle of Filth

19:25 - Sylosis

18:25 - Kittie

17:30 - Anaal Nathrakh

16:40 - The Funeral Portrait

15:50 - Teen Mortgage

15:00 - Holy Wars

14:10 - Underside

13:20 - Zetra

12:30 - Bastardane

11:45 - Lastelle

11:00 - Artio

The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio

19:40 - Dayseeker

18:30 - Mallory Knox

17:20 - Smash Into Pieces

15:30 - Mothica

14:35 - Lolo

13:40 - Split Chain

12:45 - Venus Grrrls

11:50 - Bex

11:00 - Autumn Fires

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

09:00 - Flowstate

The Doghouse

01:30 - Modestep DJ Set

23:30 - Liam Cormier (Cancer Bats)

22:00 - Feelin’ This

11:00 - Rockfit

Ace of Spades Tavern

01:00 - Master of Pop Hits

22:30 - Bongo’s Bingo

10:00 - Download’s Sleep Token Quiz with Kitty Cowell

The Den

02:00 - K1

01:00 - Dani Filth (and Kam Haq!)

00:30 - K1

23:00 - Delight

10:00 - Slay Duggee

Sunday June 15 2025

Apex Stage

21:25 - Korn

19:00 - Bullet For My Valentine

17:00 - Spiritbox

15:40 - Meshuggah

14:25 - Jinjer

13:10 - Power Trip

12:00 - Bleed From Within

11:00 - Orbit Culture

Opus

20:05 - Steel panther

18:45 - Lorna Shore

17:35 - Airbourne

16:25 - Jerry Cantrell

15:30 - Alien Ant Farm

14:35 - Municipal Waste

13:40 - The Ghost Inside

12:40 - Nothing More

11:50 - Seven Hours After Violet

11:00 - The Southern River Band

Dogtooth Stage

22:05 - Sikth

21:10 - Whitechapel

20:15 - Fit For An Autopsy

19:20 - Cattle Decapitation

18:25 - Novelists

17:25 - Unprocessed

16:25 - President

15:25 - Vowws

14:30 - Survive Said The Prophet

13:35 - Vower

12:40 - Faetooth

11:50 - Archers

11:00 - Neckbreakker

The Avalanche Stage hosted by Kerrang! Radio

20:20 - Kids in Glass Houses

19:10 - Me First and The Gimme Gimmes

18:00 - Turbonegro

16:50 - Dead Poet Society

15:50 - House of Protection

13:50 - Spiritual Camp

12:50 - Amira Efleky

11:50 - Arrows in Action

11:00 - Harpy

The Den

23:00 - Metal Night

10:00 - Rock Kids

Ace of Spades Tavern

01:00 - Attitude Era

23:00 - Decade

10:00 - Download’s Korn Quiz with Kitty Cowell

The Doghouse

23:30 - End of the World Party

22:00 - Salt Sweat Sugar

11:00 - Rockfit

The Outpost

23:00 - Cinema

Who is on your must-see list, or are there any set clashes taking place this year that you can’t bear to think about now you have the set times at hand? Let us know your thoughts and who you think we should check out from the smaller stages by leaving a comment down below.