The dark days are soon to be over, with Florence + The Machine hitting the road once again next year

Florence + The Machine have announced a huge series of shows to take place in 2026.

The tour comes in support of their brand new album, Everybody Scream, out on October 31

Here’s where you can catch the beloved UK act perform and when you can get tickets - including presale tickets.

Indie-pop icons Florence + The Machine have announced a new tour across the UK and Europe, bringing their signature brand of theatrical, high-drama anthems to arenas in early 2026.

Led by the inimitable Florence Welch, the Everybody Scream tour is set to kick off in February and March of next year, in support of the group's highly anticipated sixth studio album of the same name, which will be released to fans on Halloween.

Florence + The Machine are set to hit the road in early 2026. | Getty Images for MRC

The forthcoming album, which features a compelling list of collaborators including Mark Bowen of IDLES, Aaron Dessner, and Mitski, promises to be a deeply personal and poignant record. It's been hailed for its exploration of womanhood, partnership, ageing, and mortality, with critics noting how it expertly "expos[es] the murky in the mundane." Known for her evocative songwriting and powerful vocals, Welch’s new material is expected to translate into a visceral and raw live experience for her devoted fanbase.

The announcement holds a special significance for fans, particularly in Manchester, following the events of the band's last tour.

During the 2022 Dance Fever tour, Florence Welch sustained a broken foot on stage, which required lifesaving surgery and forced a rescheduling of several shows, including a date in Manchester. Her recovery took her down a path of "spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror," a journey that will undoubtedly inform her powerful return to the stage on the upcoming tour.

The tour will include stops in a number of major UK cities, culminating in a huge show at Manchester's Co-op Live before heading to mainland Europe.

Where are Florence + The Machine performing on their 2026 UK tour?

The group are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates

When can I get tickets to see Florence + The Machine on their 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sales

Those who pre-order the new album will be able to access pre-sale tickets, which are set to go on sale from September 3 at 10am BST. Currently, those are the only pre-sale tickets available as of writing and album orders must be made by September 1 2025.

General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster from 10am BST on September 5.

