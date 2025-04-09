Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The area is set to feature “unique artistic expressions” alongside the 44 newly revealed acts.

Glastonbury has revealed 44 more acts set to perform at this year’s festival.

The acts form part of the Croissant Neuf stage, a “haven dedicated to sustainable living and the planet.”

Here’s the full list of recently announced acts and what else the area has to offer in 2025.

Glastonbury Festival continue their social media campaign of announcing line-ups for their stages in 2025, with the grand reveal of acts performing on the Croissant Neuf stage .

Described by organisers as a unique corner of Glastonbury, the area will offer a haven dedicated to sustainable living and the planet, where the rhythm of off-grid solar-powered music intertwines with a diverse array of stalls and exhibits.

Within the welcoming embrace of the modest 'little' Big Top of the Croissant Neuf Venue, festival-goers can discover a curated selection of both established and emerging musical gems.

Glastonbury have revealed 44 new acts set to perform at their Croissant Neuf area in 2025. | Glastonbury Festival

Proudly serving as a significant platform for rising stars – with Ed Sheeran being a notable alumnus – the venue showcases a wealth of fantastic local bands, including talent from Bristol, alongside an eclectic and diverse mix of genres from across Britain and the globe, championing equal gender representation and multicultural sounds from Thursday evening through Sunday night.

The field also hosts unique artistic expressions like a model of Rockaway Park’s ‘Chapel of Unrest’ and welcomes back the Seed Sistas with their herbal wisdom, alongside captivating Redwood art installations and the Shemanic Art Caravan's musical history on wheels.

With delicious organic food at Fat Belly’s Cafe and seating crafted from recycled materials amidst lush greenery, the Croissant Neuf field “stands as a testament to a beautiful, organic, and sustainable community at the heart of Glastonbury.”

Glastonbury Festival 2025: Croissant Neuf stage line-up

Croissant Neuf – Big Top

Afrodelic

Banco De Gaia

CVC

Dizraeli x Joy Machine

Flo & Joan

Gemma Rogers

Getdown Services

Junior Jungle

K.O.G

Latinas Of London

Lazy Habits

Leo Baby

Nabihah Iqbal

Nancy Williams

Newen Afrobeat

Outrage + Optimism Feat. Greg Jackson

& Sarah Mukherjee

Rob Deering

Rhythm Of The 90s

Rozsa

The South

The Wran

Timbali & Da Fuchaman

Town Of Cats

Zaid Hilal & Beje

Croissant Neuf – Bandstand

Blamealex

Blooming

Chloe Foy

DN0

Duncan Disorderly

Folk N Ether

Greenness

Joli Blon

Kid Blu3

Malcura

Oakley Starr

Ruby Cross

Sam McCrory

Sam Tomlins

Shemanic DJ

The Disappointments

The Marching Skaletons

The Often Herd

The Quartermasters

