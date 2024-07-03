American rock legends Heart postpone their tour including UK dates for medical reasons - can you get a refund?
Heart has announced that due to medical issues, they are “pausing” their world tour, including dates in the United Kingdom later this year.
Taking to social media overnight, the band revealed that the singer Ann Wilson is set to undergo “ a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure” for cancer, writing to fans “As of today, Heart’s Royal Flush tour is postponed for medical reasons.”
“Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honouring the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks.”
In a separate post on May 29 2024, when the band revealed a postponement of the European leg of the tour, Wilson took to social media to write “I’m okay! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It’s certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann.”
Where was Heart meant to be performing in the United Kingdom?
Heart’s “paused” performances in the United Kingdom are as follows:
- July 3 2024: Utlita Arena, Birmingham.
- July 5 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham.
- July 8 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds.
- July 9 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow.