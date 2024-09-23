Fresh off the news that Sting will be performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025, organisers have quickly added 15 more names as part of their first line-up announcement.
Alongside Sting comes another huge name for the festival, with Justin Timberlake set to headline Sunday at the event, while Welsh rockers Stereophonics have been announced as Saturday’s headline act.
They are joined by some big names in the world of dance music and indie rock, and with tickets set to go on sale this week (September 25 2024), here’s a look at who might tempt you to part with money before Christmas for next year’s event.
All information correct as of writing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.