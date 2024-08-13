Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those familiar with getting a taxi from Leeds Train Station - refamiliarize yourself 🚕

Up to 90,000 are expected to head to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024.

Headlined by Liam Gallagher, Fred Again.. and Blink-182, many will be making the pilgrimage from outside of West Yorkshire.

But after a lengthy travel to the city, perhaps public transport is the last thing before getting to the campgrounds?

Here’s how to get an Uber from Leeds Train Station and where the pick up and drop off points at Bramham Park are this year.

So you’ve decided that, from all the options heading to Leeds Festival 2024, that an Uber is the way to go relating to getting to Bramham Park this year.

Who can blame you? Especially for those who are travelling from outside of West Yorkshire by public transport just to get into Leeds City Centre, the prospect of “another” form of public transport after just stepping off the platform at the train station might be too much.

So of course, while there are taxi companies in Leeds such as Veezu (formerly Amber Cabs, for those who previously used them) it’s always Uber that gets the nod in terms of private hire, but a lot has changed over the past few years to make things a little more difficult.

With changes to the areas around Leeds Train Station, expect congestion on the road leading to the short stay car park that might affect pick up times, and then there is a change to Leeds Train Station’s pickup and drop off points, meaning for some long-time revellers at Leeds Festival, it’s not quite as straightforward as waiting on the side of the footpath outside Wetherspoons.

So, once again, in the interests of making sure everyone’s Leeds Festival 2024 goes almost without a hitch (we can’t predict the element of human nature into your equations), here’s where the taxi rank is at Leeds Train Station, the pick up and drop off points for both private hires and family or friends dropping you off, and just why an Uber will cost almost double during the festival.

Where is the taxi rank at Leeds Train Station?

Private hires used to drop off on the left hand side near the entrance to Leeds Train Station - however, changes to the area mean that your Uber will now pick you up in the short stay car park itself | Google Maps

There’s been some significant changes at Leeds Train Station in relation to picking up and dropping off - and it’s not quite as easy as it once was.

Those who have been to Leeds Train Station for the festival before would know to head to the short-stay car park around the back of the station, with a taxi rank just outside the Weatherspoons at the station; but that has been changed in recent times.

Instead, if you are to order an Uber from the train station, instead of pulling off to the side to pick you up, drivers are now required to enter the short stay car park itself.

A number of Uber drivers will take a short residence in the car park awaiting customers, but owing to how busy the station is set to be during the festival, don’t expect one to be waiting for you straight away.

So remember - the pick up and drop off point at Leeds Train Station is now inside the short stay car park itself, rather than on the side of the curb. You could also try and get an Uber out the front of the train station and in front of the Queens Hotel, but a number of areas in Leeds City Centre have now been designed to curb traffic centrally.

Where are the drop off and pick up points at Leeds Festival 2024?

By taxi/private hire

The designated Taxis Rank is based at Red Gate 1 this year where you will find Leeds Hackney Carriages and Private Hires waiting to pick up festival-goers.

By family and friends

There is a new one-way system on the A64 this year, which will be in place for the duration of the festival.

The A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M) / A64 roundabout will be closed to all eastbound traffic (travelling from Leeds to York) from 4am on Wednesday, August 22, to 3pm on Monday, August 26, 2024.

Dedicated signage will be in place along the closure, with zones labelled A-J to help manage traffic and pedestrian movement. Please note that these zones may open or close depending on traffic volumes and safety considerations, so it's advised not to pre-arrange meeting points at these locations. Improved lighting will also be provided to enhance public safety.

As opposed to previous years, there is no pick up/drop off facility near the Yellow Gate this year.

Why is an Uber expensive to take to Leeds Festival 2024?

For a trip that in total should take 32 minutes from Leeds Train Station to Bramham Park, and usually would only set you back around £14 on every other day, expect that price to perhaps double during Leeds Festival. Why?

That would be all down to Uber’s “surge pricing,” and given that the festival draws up to 90,000 on average to the festival grounds, a lot of people might eschew using the shuttle service on offer for some more luxury.

But that luxury does come at a price - and to quote Uber as to how “surge pricing” is calculated, they stated: “When prices are surging, an additional surge amount, or an upfront price including the surge amount will be shown on your offer card. This will vary depending on your city.”

“Because prices are updated based on the demand in real time, surge can change quickly. Surge pricing is also specific to different areas in a city, so some neighbourhoods may have surge pricing at the same time that other neighbourhoods do not.”

Are you heading to Leeds Festival 2024 by Uber, family or friends or are you planning on using the dedicated shuttle service that the festival and First Bus offer? Let us know your travel tips for the Leeds Festival by leaving a comment down below.