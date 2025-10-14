The country superstar brings his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour to the UK for two dates only.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Combs has announced a two-date stint in the United Kingdom in 2026.

As part of his world tour, the country star is set for dates in Edinburgh and London.

Here’s how you can get tickets to his shows, including pre-sale access.

Country music superstar Luke Combs has announced a two-date tour of the United Kingdom in 2026!

A true titan of modern country music, Luke Combs has become one of the genre’s biggest global superstars. Hailing from North Carolina, his relatable "everyman" appeal and powerful, soulful voice have resonated with millions, leading to an incredible run of chart-topping hits and sold-out shows around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performer is set for shows in Edinburgh and London next July and August, respectively, bringing his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour to our shores finally.

After dropping out of college to pursue his passion, Combs self-released his first EPs before signing with a major label. His debut album, This One's for You, shattered records, with every single reaching number one on the US Country Airplay chart. His hit cover of Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ earned him a Grammy nomination and cemented his status as a crossover success.

With numerous industry awards, including multiple CMA and ACM wins for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs has a reputation as a powerhouse performer. Now, he's set to bring his electrifying tour to the UK, promising a night of soulful ballads and high-energy anthems in the new year.

Where is Luke Combs performing in the United Kingdom in 2026?

You can catch the country music superstar when he performs at the following venues in 2026:

When can I get tickets to see Luke Combs on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murrayfield pre-sales are currently underway but require an access code available from the artist’s website. But for those awaiting Spotify pre-sales, they are set to commence from 10am BST on October 16.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through outlets such as Ticketmaster from 10am BST on October 17.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨