Binks Yard kicks off summer events calendar with newly upgraded all-weather outdoor terrace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The iconic Binks terrace which has played host to some of the city’s biggest outdoor events to date, now sports a stretch tent, which offers retractable weatherproof coverage for over two thirds of its outdoor terrace. The outdoor terrace has also undergone a range of upgrades to its food and drink offering - perfect for the many all-day music festivals, sports events and live music performances set to take place over the coming months.

The investment will enable the canalside dining and leisure destination to extend the use of its outside area all year round, offering shelter from the elements, as well as additional outdoor heating for the winter months. A new larger outdoor bar has also been added as part of wider improvements to the external space, which features food cooked by Binks’ own outdoor ‘monster’ smoker and a huge seven-metre wide, high-definition outdoor screen – the largest in the East Midlands – which continues to take centre stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “The clocks have gone back and Spring is officially here. And, although the warmer months are always when the Binks terrace comes into its own, we all know how unpredictable UK summers can be. The new improvements to our outdoor space means that no matter the weather, the fun doesn’t have to stop. Whether it’s dancing outdoors with friends at one of our upcoming music events, or cheering England on during the many sports fixtures taking place this summer, we’ve got you covered.”

Most Popular

New stretch tent at Binks Yard

The new upgrades kick off an eclectic and jampacked roster of summer outdoor events at the venue and follows a successful summer last year which saw Binks Yard host a range of events including Pop-Up parties, Groovebox Ibiza-style all-day festivals and more.

Upcoming events at Binks Yard this year include the Groovebox opening party on 20 April with the queen of Defected Records Sam Divine headlining, Frülingsfest Beer Festival on 27 April, the Pop-Up Party: Revenge of the Disco event featuring Nottingham’s Crazy P on 04 May and a screening of England’s first UEFA Euros 2024 match vs Serbia on 16 June.

Meanwhile, later this year music fans can enjoy tribute acts such as Appy Mundays and I am Gallager at the Step On festival in July, with the legendary Bez from the Happy Mondays also hosting the Step On brunch. Or, for disco lovers there’s the chance to listen to hits from Abba at Arrival – Waterloo 50th Anniversary tour in August.