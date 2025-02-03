The Doobie Brothers UK tour: Hall of Famers set for five shows throughout July - venues and tickets
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act The Doobie Brothers are set to perform in the UK in 2025.
- The band are set for four dates across the country, while also supporting Jeff Lynne’s ELO at BST Hyde Park.
- Here’s where The Doobie Brothers are performing and when you can get tickets to see them live.
It’s a welcome return to our shores for one of the USA’s iconic, hallowed rock bands in history - The Doobie Brothers.
The highly anticipated tour will showcase the reunited Doobie Brothers line-up—Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee, and Michael McDonald. Fans can look forward to new music from their upcoming studio album, Walk This Road, set for release on June 6 via Rhino Records.
This marks the first album from the four-member line-up in over 40 years.
Alongside their headlining arena shows, The Doobie Brothers will join Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra as a special guest for the sold-out final BST Hyde Park show on July 13. For those who can't make it to Hyde Park, The Doobie Brothers will return to London to headline The O2.
So where are The Doobie Brothers also playing in the United Kingdom, and what have the band been performing recently?
Where are The Doobie Brothers performing in the UK in 2025?
The Doobie Brothers are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:
- July 11 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- July 13 2025 - BST Hyde Park, London (special guests to Jeff Lynne’s ELO performance)
- July 15 2025 - Co-Op Live, Manchester
- July 17 2025 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- July 19 2025 - The O2, London
Where can I get tickets to see The Doobie Brothers performing in the UK in 2025?
Pre-sale tickets
Those with OVO Hydro pre-sale ticket access will be the first to score tickets from February 4 2025 at 10am, while Co-Op and O2 Priority pre-sales will take place February 5 2025. All remaining pre-sales will commence on February 6 2025.
General ticket sales
The remaining tickets will then go on general sale from February 7 2025 through Ticketmaster.
What have The Doobie Brothers performed live recently?
While the band will undoubtedly be performing songs from their new album, we can take a look thanks to Setlist.FM at what The Doobie Brothers performed at their last show, which took place on October 16 2025 from the TD Station, Saint John, Canada.
- Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While) (Eddie Holland cover)
- Here to Love You
- Dependin' on You
- Rockin' Down the Highway
- Walk This Road
- Sweet Maxine
- You Belong to Me
- Clear as the Driven Snow
- Cannonball
- Another Park, Another Sunday
- It Keeps You Runnin'
- Spirit
- One Step Closer
- Eyes of Silver
- Minute by Minute
- World Gone Crazy
- Without You
- Jesus Is Just Alright (The Art Reynolds Singers cover)
- What a Fool Believes (Kenny Loggins cover)
- Long Train Runnin'
- China Grove
Encore
- Black Water
- Amazing Grace (John Newton cover)
- Takin' It to the Streets
- Listen to the Music
