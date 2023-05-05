A year still seems like a long time off, but registering your group as soon as possible and paying a deposit by June 30, 2023 is the only way to guarantee your place in what we aim to be the biggest and best county camp yet.

We have worked closely with our junior organising team and other adult members across the county to curate our programme and over the next few months more details will be released.

The first step is to follow the link at tbw.notts-scouts.org.uk – this will direct you to the event booking page where you can register your group.

Registration is now open.

Some important things to remember:

Make sure you have the details of the section you are registering for;

You have checked with other leaders to ensure they have not already registered;

Ensure you have details for the primary contact including email, phone number and address;

That you have an estimate of the number of participants you expect to attend.

As well as registering your participation, you can also volunteer to be part of the staff team at TBW 2024. Following the same link click on ‘Join the Staf Team’.

At this stage you only need to register your estimated numbers. More detailed information can be added later, and the OSM integration function makes entering participant details even easier.

For more information on the registration process, see our FAQs on the website, or alternatively if you have a specific enquiry drop us a ticket and one of the team will get back to you.

