Binks Yard hosting epic all-day soul festival this September, headlined by Soul II Soul's Jazzie B

Soul royalty will descend upon canalside food, leisure and entertainment destination Binks Yard, on 14 September at Bohemian Soul, an all-day festival dedicated to the velvet grooves of live, funk, soul, reggae, hip-hop, and more.

Starting strong at 2pm, cultural icon DJ Don Letts will play an exclusive two-hour DJ set of reggae, dance hall and experimental dub, followed by a line-up of specially selected live bands who will play until 10pm. Closing the show will be the iconic founder of Soul II Soul and world-renowned DJ Jazzie B, playing the best soul, r'n'b, hip-hop and dance classics.

Artists performing across the day include Bristol’s funk, disco and hip-hop producer duo, The Allergies, known for reworking dance floor classics and skillfully mixing samples to offer feel-good “funk and soul for the 21st century”, as said by DJ Craig Charles.

Izo FitzRoy will bring her blend of soul, gospel and blues during her captivating live song performances, while Sam Redmore and the Tropical Soundclash Allstars will be on hand to bring the party vibes. Here, the producer joins forces with live singers and musicians to bring an exciting mixture of soul, groove, funk and more, with a set that has had crowds dancing at festivals such as Wilderness, Mostly Jazz, Camp Bestival and Green Man.

Event at Binks Yard's outdoor terrace

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard, said: “This is a real treat for music lovers, with a day full of the very best sounds from some of the biggest names in funk, soul and reggae from across the UK. From legendary cultural icon DJ Don Letts to Soul II Soul star and world-renowned DJ Jazzie B, and a showstopping set list of incredible acts, it’s set to be a fantastic day.

“During September we’re often lucky to enjoy an extended period of good weather, but after investing in our outdoor space this year and installing our stretch tent cover, whatever the weather, visitors can enjoy everything the day has to offer. We’re seeing the summer off in true Binks style with a party like no other and tickets are selling fast, so we’d encourage anyone wanting to join us to secure theirs now, or risk missing out.”

Ticket holders can benefit from happy hour drinks prices from 2 – 3pm, while food can be enjoyed in the main Binks Yard restaurant until 6pm and all day from the outdoor kitchen

For those wanting to keep the party going, DJ Fever will be spinning tracks until 1am at the official Binks Yard after party, exclusively available for festival goers to attend.

Ticket prices start at £16.75, with the option to upgrade to a VIP ticket which includes table service. Find out more online at: binksyard.com/event/bohemian-soul-all-dayer/