Bulwell trick or treaters join care home residents for Halloween

Residents from Fairway View care home in Bulwell had ‘so much fun’ when children in the community came to ‘Trick or Treat’ on their bedroom doors.

During the care home’s Halloween Party on Tuesday 31st October, families were invited to dress up and knock on each resident’s door for some traditional Halloween goodies.

83-year-old resident, Val Hancock, said, ‘It was so much fun seeing how creative the children’s costumes were; they were so proud!

‘They were all so well behaved and happy to be given sweets.’

Brenda Walton

After the trick or treating, everyone gathered in Fairway View’s lounge to enjoy a spooky disco and a delicious buffet.

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, added, ‘We wanted to give local families a warm and safe environment where they could bring along the kids for some good old trick or treating.

‘Our residents had an amazing time meeting all the children and handing out their treats. It was a wonderful way for the different generations to bond.’

On Saturday 18th November, residents from Fairway View are inviting the community to their coffee morning at Bulwell United Reformed Church. From 10:30am, all are welcome to have a cuppa and a chat with the residents while browsing the Christmas tabletop sale.

Scarlett trick or treating with the residents.

If you would like to find out more, you can call the home on 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].