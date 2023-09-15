News you can trust since 1904
Care home invites community to open day

Hall Park in Bulwell will be opening their doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and entertainment on Saturday 14th October.
By N Lindo1
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:02 BST
Taking place between 10am-4pm guests will be able to enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. Residents, visitors and staff will also be joined by a local entertainer who will have everyone smiling all afternoon, taking place in the surrounding gardens of the home.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Hall Park will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting - hope to see you all there!”

Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides residential care and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Parkon 01159 758750 or [email protected]

