EASTER HOLIDAYS: Family fun days out to enjoy in the school holidays in Nottinghamshire

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Mar 2021, 10:42 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 13:04 BST
The Easter holidays are around the corner and if you’re looking for ideas to entertain the children we’ve found some of the best days out in the region.

Whether you want to enjoy some fresh air, a family bike ride or a theme park day filled with fun, we’ve found the best places to take the children over the school holidays.

Please check individual venues websites for opening times and admission costs.

Make the of the Easter holidays across Nottinghamshire.

1. Easter fun

Make the of the Easter holidays across Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted

There's something on offer for children of every age at Clumber Park. Have fun den building in Leaping Bar, the natural play area at the top of the car park, and enjoy climbing, hiding and exploring in the hidden Woodland Play Park. Look out for swans, geese, rabbits and squirrels as you explore the Pleasure Grounds and spend some quiet time in the busy Bird Hide watching a variety of birds. The Discovery Centre is a must see when visiting. Within the Discovery Centre, you'll find our new ‘50 things’ room, celebrating all the fun that can be had whilst connecting with nature. With everything from creating wild art and making friends with a bug, to playing pooh sticks and keeping a nature diary. Collect a 50 things sheet, head outside and cross some activities off your list! https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/clumber-park

2. Clumber Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a range of fun filled activities taking place over the school holidays. Visit https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/ to find out more.

3. Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster

Mansfield District Council will be running Easter-themed sessions at Titchfield Park on Tuesday, 14 April, 10am – 12noon, and at Yeoman Hill Park, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Wednesday, 15 April, 10am – 12noon. Participants can arrive and take part at any time during the two hours. Xplorer is a popular free outdoor navigation challenge for all the family. It’s perfect for primary and pre-school children and older children and adults can join in too. Using a simple map, participants have to find markers located around the park and identify what is pictured and learn a fun fact. For more information on Xplorer, visit www.xplorer.org.uk

4. Yeoman Hill Park, Mansfield Woodhouse

Related topics:Nottinghamshire
