Firework displays: 14 bonfire events set to delight crowds in Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

By Kate Mason
Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Make sure your bonfire night goes with a bang with these spectacular firework display events taking place across Nottinghamshire.

Families eager to celebrate with spectacular firework shows, toffee apples and sparklers can check out some of these top events going on in the region.

Please check websites and individual social media pages for each venue ahead of the event for final updates.

Enjoy a spectacular fireworks display on Friday November 1 with light-up toys, food and drink on sale. Gates open 5pm to 10pm. Tickets from £1.79 for children, £3.96 for adults available https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fireworks-night-tickets-999659557647?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

1. Larwood Park Sports and Social Club, Twickenham Road, Kirkby in Ashfield

Families can expect a bonfire, funfair rides, live music, food vendors, drinks bar, craft market, stalls, and of course a spectacular fireworks show. Tickets are £5 adults, children under 5 free. The event takes place Sunday November 3, 2pm to 9pm.

2. Power House, Clipstone Headstocks Mansfield Road, Mansfield

​​The Renaissance at Kelham Hall will be hosting the biggest Newark firework show on Sunday November 3, within the 42 acres of beautiful grounds. Come along and marvel at the Firework display by Dynamite Fireworks Ltd, enjoy a variety of food stalls, children's fairground rides and traditional firework night treats! Gates open at 4pm, firework display will start at around 8pm. Tickets: Children (3-16 years) - including booking fee - £6.50, Children under 3 are FREE of charge | Adults - including booking fee - £10.50

3. Newark Family Firework Show, The Renaissance at Kelham Hall

Experience an unforgettable and enchanting Bonfire Night celebration at Norwood Park on Saturday November 2. Guests are invited to join for a magical evening featuring dazzling fireworks and delicious food. Gates open at 5pm, with the firework display scheduled for 7pm.

4. Norwood Park, Halam Road, Southwell

