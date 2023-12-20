Get outdoors this festive period with your local parkrun

Every Saturday and Sunday morning across Nottingham, communities come together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across Nottingham. Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.

And this festive period is no different.

The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon nineteen years ago, is encouraging people from across Nottingham to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.

Wollaston Hall parkrun team

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something. Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time. The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special. Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."

Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at Beeston parkrun, Bestwood Village parkrun, Colwick parkrun, Forest Rec parkrun, Long Eaton parkrun and Rushcliffe parkrun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will be taking place at Bestwood Village parkrun, Colwick parkrun, Forest Rec parkrun, Long Eaton parkrun, Rushcliffe parkrun and Shipley Country parkrun.

Graeme Scandrett-Smith, Event Director at Wollaton Hall parkrun, added: “Christmas at parkrun looks amazing especially with a bit of snow around.

“It’s the home of Batman and there’s always a whole load of Rudolf’s mates present. Our course is a one lapper which makes it great for our runners and parkwalkers.

“Come and join us!”

With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.