Haunted Nottinghamshire - 9 places for an autumn Halloween visit: ghostly figures, strange mists, clanking chains and floating orbs

1 . National Justice Museum: Penal system history tracing local legal institutions back to the 1780s, with interactive tours

High Pavement, Nottingham NG1 1HN - Disembodied voices, screams, and knocking have been heard by the staff and visitors. A cross has been reportedly thrown across the room in the chapel area, and some visitors have been touched by unseen hands. The ghosts of executed prisoners are said to haunt the premises. Dare you visit? Photo: Google Maps