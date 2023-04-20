News you can trust since 1904
Here are 10 things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

Here are 10 events across Nottinghamshire celebrating the coronation of King Charles III.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:39 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:53 BST

From Worksop to Hucknall – here are 10 community events for Nottinghamshire residents who want to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III this May.

Check your local council website to see if your street will be hosting a coronation party. If your street is not registered, you can always launch a viewing party at home with family and friends or attend a nearby street party.

1. Attend a street party

Check your local council website to see if your street will be hosting a coronation party. If your street is not registered, you can always launch a viewing party at home with family and friends or attend a nearby street party. Photo: Pixabay

On Saturday, May 6, at Titchfield Park, Hucknall, there will be an outdoor screen showing the ceremony followed by a screening of the family favourite film, Paddington 2. The free event will run from 10am – 3pm. There will be activities for children and market stalls to browse. The event is hosted by Ashfield District Council.

2. Party in Titchfield Park, Hucknall.

On Saturday, May 6, at Titchfield Park, Hucknall, there will be an outdoor screen showing the ceremony followed by a screening of the family favourite film, Paddington 2. The free event will run from 10am – 3pm. There will be activities for children and market stalls to browse. The event is hosted by Ashfield District Council. Photo: Ashfield District Council

A party at Berry Hill Park will be held on Sunday, May 7, noon-4pm. Residents are invited to attend an afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more including free hand-waving flags (while stocks last). The event, hosted by Mansfield District Council in partnership with Nottinghamshire Music Education Hub and Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries, will bring young performers from across the district to the bandstand to provide a platform for local talent, as well as the big sounds from bands such as Top Tier Brass and Pleasley Colliery Brass Band.

3. Party at Berry Hill Park, Mansfield.

A party at Berry Hill Park will be held on Sunday, May 7, noon-4pm. Residents are invited to attend an afternoon of live music, youth performers, picnics, Punch and Judy shows, fairground organ, craft activities, and more including free hand-waving flags (while stocks last). The event, hosted by Mansfield District Council in partnership with Nottinghamshire Music Education Hub and Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries, will bring young performers from across the district to the bandstand to provide a platform for local talent, as well as the big sounds from bands such as Top Tier Brass and Pleasley Colliery Brass Band. Photo: Mansfield Council

The party will be held at the park on Monday, May 8, from noon-4pm. An afternoon of fun to celebrate the King’s Coronation, brought to you by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group. The event will include singers at the bandstand, stalls, BBQ, bouncy castle, and more family entertainment.

4. Party at Yeoman Hill Park, Mansfield Woodhouse

The party will be held at the park on Monday, May 8, from noon-4pm. An afternoon of fun to celebrate the King's Coronation, brought to you by Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group. The event will include singers at the bandstand, stalls, BBQ, bouncy castle, and more family entertainment. Photo: Google

